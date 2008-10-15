Shaw Local

The scent of Guns N'Roses

By

Storied album may finally appear

GateHouse News

Service

You don't trust it. Neither do I. We'll believe it when we see it, but more than a decade after lead singer Axl Rose first announced it, the semi-mythical Guns N'Roses album "Chinese Democracy" may actually see the light of day, having been given a Nov. 23 release date, according to Billboard.com.

In at least three issues of Rolling Stone per year, you could count on a photo of good ol' Axl, wearing something completely ridiculous and promising -- even more ridiculously -- that "Chinese Democracy" was on the way.

Lately, though, tracks from the album have surfaced as both the end titles in the new Russell Crowe/Leo DiCaprio movie "Body of Lies," as well as on the soundtrack for video game "Rock Band 2."

Even more perplexing is the fact that Nov. 23 is a Sunday, rather than the typical Tuesday release date. The album will be available exclusively at Best Buy.