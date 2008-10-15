The scent of Guns N'Roses

Storied album may finally appear

You don't trust it. Neither do I. We'll believe it when we see it, but more than a decade after lead singer Axl Rose first announced it, the semi-mythical Guns N'Roses album "Chinese Democracy" may actually see the light of day, having been given a Nov. 23 release date, according to Billboard.com.

In at least three issues of Rolling Stone per year, you could count on a photo of good ol' Axl, wearing something completely ridiculous and promising -- even more ridiculously -- that "Chinese Democracy" was on the way.

Lately, though, tracks from the album have surfaced as both the end titles in the new Russell Crowe/Leo DiCaprio movie "Body of Lies," as well as on the soundtrack for video game "Rock Band 2."

Even more perplexing is the fact that Nov. 23 is a Sunday, rather than the typical Tuesday release date. The album will be available exclusively at Best Buy.