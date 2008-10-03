Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra to perform Sunday

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will open with Antonin Dvorak's Carnival Overture for its 3 p.m. performance Sunday at the Kankakee Junior High School auditorium, its first show of the 2008-09 season.

The orchestra will also play selections from Max Bruch (Jorie Butler-Geyer, violin), Franz Joseph Haydn (Ben Solomonov, cello) and Richard Strauss (Lauren Williams, oboe). The performance, conducted by Dr. Allan Dennis, will conclude with Dvorak's Symphony No. 9.

In his notes for the concert program, the KVSO's Kavin Sampson writes that Dvorak's overture was never connected with any opera but originated instead as part of a group of three overtures -- In Nature's Realm, Carnival and Othello. Sampson added the works are romantic tone poems portraying nature, life and love.

Sampson added there's a disagreement about Dvorak's Symphony No. 9, whether the melodies are actually Indian and African-American or inspired by these two cultures. Dvorak, who lived from 1841 until 1904, indicated in a newspaper interview that he didn't use any actual new-world melodies, noted Sampson.

Dvorak was quoted in the story: "I have simply written original themes embodying the peculiarities of Indian music, and using these themes as subjects, have developed them with all the resources of modern rhythms, harmony, counterpoint and orchestral color."

<em>~ Chris Breach</em>