The Watseka Park District presents Len Lois in Concert

The Watseka Park District is proud to present Len & Lois in Concert.

Len & Lois have been on-the-road musicians for 26 years. Len & Lois are well known in the Central Illinois area for their variety of listening and dancing music.

Len plays keyboard, guitar, banjo, accordion and harmonica; Lois plays bass guitar and they have a drum unit.

Their music variety ranges anywhere from 50’s such as “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Bobby Mcgee” into classic country such as “Crazy” and “Blue Moon of Kentucky;” they take requests as well.

Len & Lois are originally from Seneca, IL but reside in Mango, FL in the winter.

The couple has toured Illinois, Wisconsin and several other states.

The Watseka Park District welcomes Len & Lois on October 24th from 7:00 pm until 10:00 pm. The concert will be held at the park district building located at 110 South Third Street in Watseka.

Come out and join us as we welcome Len & Lois to Watseka, tickets are on sale now.

For more information or tickets call 815-432-3931.