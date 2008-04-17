Reel Talk 4-17-08

<strong>'A Good Woman'</strong>

Entertainment coordinator John Stewart says:

Neither "Desperate Housewives" nor "Basic Instinct," this 2006 production features the beautiful Scarlett Johansson in an equally sumpsuitous setting -- an Italian coastal getaway for the rich Americans and Brits of the 1930s. Based on Oscar Wilde's "Lady Windmere's Fan," it stars Johansson as the innocent rich girl and Helen Hunt as the older woman who lives off of rich married men. Tom Wilkinson is excellent as the older man who hopes to steer Hunt's character straight. It is filled with Wilde's generous and forgiving observations on human failings and inconsistencies. Well done al the way around. Rated PG.

<strong>WHEN:</strong> Anytime through April 29

<strong>WHERE:</strong> Comcast’s On Demand channel

<strong>‘Nims Island’</strong>

Movie reviewer Karyn Bowman says:

The best reason to see this movie is that it seems to understand kids and bravery. Told more from the point of view of a kid, the story never talks down children. Our tiny heroine, played by Abigail Breslin is full of courage. She lives on an uncharted island with her father, Jack (Gerard Butler), a marine biologist. Jack goes off on a two-day trip. She re-assures her father that she will be fine. Meanwhile, Nim has started an e-mail conversation with Alex Rover (Jodie Foster), her favorite author. Events frighten Nim enough to ask for help, and Alex responds. The movie’s message is that only you can be the hero of your own story. Rated PG.

<strong>WHEN:</strong> 4:10, 5:10, 6:15, 7:15 p.m. today

<strong>WHERE:</strong> Meadowview Theatre