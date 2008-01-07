Mini movie reviews 1-7-08

MOVIES

Current films rated

ALIEN VS. PREDATOR: REQUIEM, 2 1/2 stars (R) Alien and Predator races at war descend on a Colorado town, where residents band together to survive.

ALVIN AND THE CHIPMUNKS, 2 stars (PG) Some nice boy band satire in this tolerable, otherwise uninspired musical comedy for kids. This picture, after all, has only one idea: chipmunks that talk and sing.

ATONEMENT, 2 stars (R) A young man (James McAvoy) is falsely accused of rape by the jealous sister (Saoirse Ronan) of his privileged fiancée, played by Keira Knightley.

CHARLIE WILSON'S WAR, 3 stars (R) The Oscar-winning trio of Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts and Philip Seymour Hoffman go to war for director Mike Nichols in a satire about a congressman securing arms for Afghan rebels.

ENCHANTED, 3 stars (PG) Amy Adams, so sensational in "Junebug," gets her first starring role in this fantasy about a princess whisked by an evil queen from her fairy-tale realm to modern-day Manhattan.

FRED CLAUS, 1 1/2 stars (PG) Did you know Santa had a brother named Fred? We didn't, either. Turns out he looks like Vince Vaughn and needs a large amount of money that only Santa (Paul Giamatti) can provide.

THE GOLDEN COMPASS, 1 star (PG-13) Nicole Kidman stars in this allegedly blasphemous fantasy about a young girl (newcomer Dakota Blue Richards) traveling through a parallel universe to save children.

THE GREAT DEBATERS, not reviewed (PG-13) Denzel Washington stars and directs the story of Melvin B. Tolson, a real-life poet and English professor who started a debate team at an all-black Texas college in 1935.

I AM LEGEND, 2 1/2 stars (PG-13) Will Smith is the last human survivor in New York, surrounded by victims of a plague who have mutated into carnivorous beings. Based on the 1954 Richard Matheson sci-fi novel.

JUNO, 3 1/2 stars (PG-13) A pregnant teen gives her baby to a yuppie couple in this honest and moving film. Great performance by Ellen Page. With Allison Janney, Jason Bateman and Jennifer Garner.

NATIONAL TREASURE: BOOK OF SECRETS, not reviewed (PG) Nicolas Cage reprises his role as the master archaeologist in the tale of yet another historical mystery.

ONE MISSED CALL, not reviewed (PG) Horror flick about victims who receive a cell-phone call from the future that foreshadows their death. Shannyn Sossamon and Ed Burns star.

P.S. I LOVE YOU, 1 1/2 stars (PG-13) Hilary Swank plays a grief-stricken widow who starts receiving messages from her dead husband (Gerard Butler) encouraging her to live life to the fullest.

WALK HARD: THE DEWEY COX STORY, 2 1/2 stars (R) Formulaic biopics like "Ray" and "Walk the Line" are ruthlessly parodied by John C. Reilly, playing a dimwitted country/rock star with everything but brains.

THE WATER HORSE: LEGEND OF THE DEEP, not reviewed (PG) The origins of the legendary Loch Ness monster are chronicled in Jay Russell's charming fantasy starring Emily Watson and Ben Chaplin.

~ GateHouse News Service