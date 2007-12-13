Friday night at the movies 12-13-07

'Alvin and the Chipmunks' -- new

(Meadowview) The squeaky-voiced trio from novelty records of yore returns in CGI form with Jason Lee in human form as their long-suffering musical partner Dave. With David Cross and Cameron Richardson. Based on the characters created by Ross Bagdasarian. PG for some mild rude humor. (PG) 1:31. Friday: 5, 7 and 9 p.m.

'I Am Legend' -- new HHH

(Movies 10) See review, page C1. PG-13. (1:41) Friday: 3, 3:35, 4:05, 6:15, 6:55, 7:25, 9:10, 9:45, 10:05 p.m.

'The Perfect Holiday' -- new

(Movies 10) See review this page.

'American Gangster' HHH

(Movies 10) Directed by Ridley Scott, written by Steven Zaillian and starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe, this epic story of the rise of a 1970s Harlem drug lord and the cop intent on taking him down is based less on actual fact than on movie fiction. What "American Gangster" is doing is re-creating myths, and its good to see that the movies haven't lost their touch where that kind of work is concerned. (2:40) R for violence, pervasive drug content and language, nudity and sexuality. Friday: 9 p.m.

'August Rush' HH

(Movies 10) This film feels the cinematic equivalent of being stuffed with fruitcake and doused with a gallon of eggnog, so if that's the sort of thing you go in for around the holidays. ... Freddie Highmore ("Finding Neverland") stars as a Dickensian orphan with an ear so prodigious that he can hear the music in everything. This talent doesn't exactly make him popular at the orphanage, where listening to the wheat with your arms outstretched and an ecstatic smile on your face is grounds for a solid beating. But little Evan is staunch. He's convinced that if he listens hard enough, he'll hear his parents, and if he ever learns how to play an instrument, they'll hear him and they'll all be reunited. You can probably guess what happens next. (1:40) PG for some thematic elements, mild violence and language. Friday: 3:30, 6:40, 9:20 p.m.

'Awake' HH

(Movies 10) Hayden Christensen plays a man who experiences "anesthetic awareness" during surgery -- he remains conscious but paralyzed -- while his new wife (Jessica Alba) suffers psychological problems of her own. With Lena Olin and Terrence Howard. Written and directed by Joby Harold. R for language, an intense disturbing situation and brief drug use. (1:24) Friday: 4:20, 6:50, 9:40 p.m.

'Bee Movie' HHH

(Movies 10) The Jerry Seinfeld-written script for this movie is suffused with his familiar tone, rhythm and preoccupations, and the movie is snappier, friendlier and infinitely more likable than the crass, addled "Shrek" franchise or the aggressively unpleasant "Shark's Tale." "Bee Movie" is a rather dutiful rendition of the contemporary mold in animated movies: the coming of age of a young kid from a conformist society whose individualism and nonconformity cause problems at first but eventually save the day. It is besotted with its cleverness and perfectly content to remain in the shallow part of the pool, story-wise. (1:40) PG for mild suggestive humor. Friday: 4:15, 6:45, 9:05 p.m.

'Beowulf' HHH

(Paramount) Working from a script by Neil Gaiman and Roger Avery, director Robert Zemeckis has turned "Beowulf's" story of a hero who slays monsters into a violent fan boy fantasy that panders to the young male demographic with demonic energy. You have been warned. (1:54) PG-13 for intense sequences of violence including disturbing images, some sexual material and nudity. Friday: 5 p.m.

'Dan In Real Life' HHH

(Paramount) As directed by Peter Hedges, this is a sophisticated romantic comedy with big stars that is successfully aimed at actual adults. Starring contemporary comedy giant Steve Carell and Oscar-winning French high-culture heroine Juliette Binoche, a coupling as unlikely as it is delicious, "Dan" offers the most pleasing kind of unforced charm as it uses a terrific plot device to examine the conflicts between family and romance as well as the joy and pain of being in love. (1:39) PG-13 for some innuendo. Friday: 12:30, 2:45, 7:25, 9:35 p.m.

'Enchanted' HHH

(Meadowview) This is one film that lives up to its name. An adroit combination of wised-up and happily-ever-after, its story of an animation princess thrust into New York's gritty reality gently mocks the mighty Disney fantasy machine without losing the core of the franchise's family appeal. Amy Adams is as good as it gets in the princess role. (1:47) PG for some scary images and mild innuendo. Friday: 4:40, 7:10, 9:30 p.m.

'Fred Claus' HH

(Meadowview) This film has the disadvantage of having to transcend its promotional materials -- that poster of Vince Vaughn on a tricycle wearing an expression of irrepressible delight makes one very badly want to repress it. On the other hand, the movie's cast is spectacular and the character of Fred strangely endearing, so "Fred Claus" turns out to be not bad for a Santa movie, which could be interpreted as either faint or excessive praise, depending on your view. When Santa (Paul Giamatti) finds himself unable to make the rounds on Christmas Eve, Fred (Vaughn) steps in to save the day. The worldwide sleigh tour is a special-effects thing of beauty, but the sweetest thing about "Fred Claus" is that the message about filial love feels genuine. (1:56) PG for mild language and some rude humor. Friday: 4:50, 7:20, 9:45 p.m.

'The Golden Compass' HH

(Movies 10) Writer-director Chris Weitz adapts the first part of Philip Pullman's epic "His Dark Materials" trilogy, set in an alternate England, where souls manifest themselves and creatures and a mysterious group plots to control the world. With Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig, Sam Elliott and Ian McShane. (PG-13) 1:53. Friday: 3:20, 4:10, 6:20, 7:20, 9:15, 10:15 p.m.

'Hitman' HH

(Paramount) "Deadwood's" Timothy Olyphant is equal parts grace and lethality as the title character in this adaptation of the violent video game. (1:40) R. Friday: 12:40, 2:55, 5;20, 7:35, 9:50 p.m.

'The Mist' HHH

(Paramount) Frank Darabont ("The Shawshank Redemption," "The Green Mile") directs yet another adaptation of a Stephen King story, this one a fog-shrouded terror tale. With Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden and Laurie Holden. R for violence, terror and gore, and language. (2:07) Friday: 1:15, 4:15, 7, 9:40 p.m.

'Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium' HHH

(Movies 10) The gently amusing tale stars Dustin Hoffman as the 243-year-old impresario ready to turn over his magical toy store -- a sort of organic, anthropomorphized FAO Schwarz -- to its devoted but insecure store manager (Natalie Portman). Screenwriter Zach Helm's feature directing debut is endearingly heartfelt, but the storytelling suffers from a lack of locomotive force and characters that feel disappointingly two-dimensional. (1:36) G. Friday: 3:05 and 6:25 p.m.

'No Country for Old Men' HHHH

(Movies 10) With this intense, nihilistic thriller, the Coen brothers drop the mask. They've put violence on screen before, lots of it, but not like this. Not anything like this. The story of stolen drug money and the horrific carnage it precipitates, "No Country for Old Men" doesn't celebrate or smile at violence, it despairs of it, despairs of its randomness, pervasiveness and inescapability, of the way it eats at the soul of society and the individuals in it. It's all topped off by superb performances by Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem and the star of the show, Josh Brolin. (2:02) R for strong graphic violence and some language. Friday: 3:45, 7:10, 10:10 p.m.

'This Christmas' HHH

(Movies 10) A family reunites for the holidays for the first time in seven years and attempts to mend past differences. With Delroy Lindo, Loretta Devine and Regina King. (1:59) PG-13. Friday: 1:45, 4:30, 7:10, 9:45 p.m.