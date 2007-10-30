John Stewart: 'Rendition' cast, script needed more work

The problem with making a movie about current events is that if it is released before anyone knows about the event, then it may not be noticed.

But if it is released after the event becomes news, then it may not seem new or fresh.

This is part of the problem with the new movie "Rendition," which is what you might imagine the American Civil Liberties Union might do with the FOX network's "24" series.

The "hero" -- if there is one -- is a CIA pencil pusher played by Jake Gyllenhaal who gets a case of conscience just in time to save an Egyptian national with an American family in Chicago. During most of the film, he just stands around watching the obviously innocent Arab (Omar Metwally) be tortured in Egypt, somewhere, by an Egyptian official (Yigal Naor).

The villains include a CIA boss (Meryl Streep) who authorizes the Chicagoan's abduction and transfer to the torture chamber back home; a U.S. senator's aide (Peter Sarsgaard), who chooses his career over helping his former college girlfriend (Reese Witherspoon) get her husband back.

I contrast "Rendition" with "24" because in the television series Jack Bauer shoots people in the knee to elicit information with nary a warning. (He will even cut off your head with a chain saw for the greater good.)

One thing going for "24" that "Rendition" avoids is a direct threat to an American city.

The CIA reacts -- "extraordinary rendition" is what the abduction is called, legally -- after a bomb accidentally kills one of their agents. The target of the bomb was actually the Egyptian official who runs the torture operation.

Streep's character, speaking with a definite Texas twang, defends "Rendition" because it saved 7,000 people in London, apparently from an al-Qaida attack.

No one argues with her about that, but it is obvious that the movie's heart is with those opposed to torture under any circumstance. Making the all-American Witherspoon the wife of the man in custody doesn't add any spice.

Perhaps the filmmakers could be forgiven for not confronting head-on the type of scenarios "24" has thrived upon, but only if "Rendition" was a tauter, more colorful work. Even Streep, who is usually terrific at creating characters, comes off as two-dimensional.

Naor, the "Kojak"-looking torture chief, is probably the most interesting figure because he has a family and a back story tied directly to the terrorists.

In the end, this movie needed to be shorter and needed a more believable ending. After the vigilante fall Hollywood has had this year -- "The Brave One," "Gone Baby Gone" and "We Own the Night" -- the case for justice and against torture needed to be made by a more convincing advocate.

John Stewart is entertainment coordinator at The Daily Journal. He can be contacted at (815) 937-3379 or at jstewart@daily-journal.com.