Entertainment briefs 10-22-07

New Jon Stewart sought

Web magazine Slate.com is holding a contest to find the next Jon Stewart. Slate is inviting videos of 25 seconds or less of you telling a joke based on a real news story. (Think of a late night show monologue or "Weekend Update" on "Saturday Night Live.") "Daily Show" writer Kevin Bleyer will pick the winner, who gets $500. For more on the contest, which runs until Oct. 26, see: www.slatev.com/comedynews.

Superstars find new partners

With Madonna announcing her new $120-million recording and touring deal with Live Nation last week, the pace of big stars leaving the traditional music industry has started to speed up.

More and more artists are looking to team up with businesses where they think their fans will be more likely to find their new albums.

Though this model has been around for years, it was usually for broader retailers. Garth Brooks, for instance, has a partnership with Wal-Mart, which will also be the sole source for The Eagles' new double album "Long Road Out of Eden" starting on Oct. 30. James Taylor's Christmas album had a limited release, only at Hallmark stores.

Look for new partnerships for the forward-thinking business-savvy artists such as Prince and David Bowie, while bands that derive most of their money from touring, like the Rolling Stones or even the Dave Matthews Band, may decide that Madonna's revenue-sharing deal with Live Nation works better for them.

The Spice Girls announced last week that their upcoming greatest hits album, which also features two new tracks, will be sold only at Victoria's Secret stores starting Nov. 13. (Like Radiohead's recent download-only album "In Rainbows," which the band released itself, the Spice Girls will then repackage the album for a more traditional release early next year.)

So what's next? Kanye West albums sold only through Louis Vuitton? "High School Musical" soundtracks sold only at Disney Stores? And who's going to land the "American Idol" franchise?

Ricki Lake in recovery

Lifetime network observes National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with "Matters of Life & Dating," a film starring Ricki Lake as a woman who returns to the dating scene after having a mastectomy. Until her cancer diagnosis, Linda Dackman (Lake) had been happy, both career-wise and romantically. But the surgery shatters her body image and confidence, filling her with fear that she will never find real love. Not only does she confront reconstructive surgery, but also rebuilding her life. Holly Robinson Peete ("For Your Love") co-stars as a long-ago friend with whom Linda reconnects in a support group. The film, airing as the centerpiece of Lifetime's 13th annual Stop Breast Cancer for Life campaign, echoes many of the campaign's messages, including its call for early detection and treatment of breast cancer. The film premieres tonight at 8 p.m.

Missing fingers might grow back

Your fingernail never stops growing. So why shouldn't your finger grow back, if it were severed? This isn't just wishful thinking or science fiction, according to "Wired Science," the PBS science and technology newsmagazine. This week's edition explains how regenerative medicine is a reality (albeit rudimentary). One encouraging example: A man who grew back his fingertip, nail and all. Also during the hour, correspondent Adam Rogers combs Kansas wheat fields for rocks from outer space, and Wired editor-in-chief Chris Anderson explores the world of unmanned aerial vehicles. Produced by Los Angeles' KCET and Wired magazine, "Wired Science" airs Wednesday at 7 p.m. on PBS (check local listings). Chris Hardwick and Kamala Lopez are hosts.

