Movie 'Resident Evil' better than the video game

<strong>You Be the Critic</strong>

Editor's note: The only two new movies to make it into the weekly You Be the Critic top 10 was "Sydney White" and "Resident Evil: Extinction." "Syndey White" came in sixth at the box office behind the number one film, "Resident Evil: Extinction."

'Resident Evil: Extinction'

Deadly viruses threaten the Earth, but a biogenetically altered superwoman (Milla Jovovich), draped in a teaspoon of clothing, blasts zombies and saves the planet (aided by Oded Fehr, Mike Epps, Ali Larter and Ashanti). This has been a highly-rated trilogy, averaging nearly must-see levels, with plenty of violence, scantily clad beauties, giant guns and more violence.

Viewers reported: "Better than the video game" ... "All the destruction you've come to enjoy in the video game"... and "You expect to see a really bad movie, but it's very good" (many).

'Sydney White'

Beautiful Sydney "Sydney White" pledges to "glam" onto sorority life at Southern Atlantic University, but fails to fit in.

She allies with a group of misfits in a broken-down house and begins the job of taking over student government for the benefit of all students, not just the popular ones. Voted must-see by viewers, the critics are probably from the glam sorority.

Viewers said: "It's a cute and funny movie; we loved it" ... "A young-people movie" ... "A good-girl movie" ... and "Nothing you need to think about."

'Good Luck Chuck"

Sleeping with Chuck (Dane Cook) guarantees women true love with their next romantic encounter. He has been hexed as a child, and a parade of women abuse this situation with success.

Then Chuck finds love in the person of Jessica Alba, but knowing that sex will ensure her departure, he withholds the act and activates the movie's plot, along with the critics' involuntary gagging. Don't recoil, viewers voted it a reasonable 73 percent rating, promising a little romance and few laughs.

Comments included: "There were some funny moments, but it's just lame" ... "Funny most of the time" ... and "You had to like the romance. They (Alba and Cook) were great together."

'Eastern Promises'

Nikolai (Viggo Mortensen) is the center of a vortex sucking in several dangerous forces. He is a driver for the London-based Russian Mafia, and well liked by its ruthless leader, Semyon (Armin Mueller-Stahl). This crime thriller from director David Cronenberg stuffs the conflicts right into the audience's guts. Many viewers didn't enjoy the intrusion. Audiences commented: "A lot of violence" (many) ... "Very graphic, yet provocative crime thriller. Will he change?"