'Batman' previewed

<strong>Re-issue points to next movie plot</strong>

If you're a fan of NBC's "Heroes," it should be apparent why DC Comics has given an 11-year-old miniseries the deluxe reprint treatment.

"Batman: The Long Halloween," originally published in 12 issues in 1996-97, was written by Jeph Loeb and drawn by Tim Sale. If those names are familiar, it's because Loeb is a writer/producer on "Heroes" (also "Lost" and "Smallville"), and Sale is the artist who provided the work that appears on the show (and the impressive Web site),

Loeb-Sale projects ("Superman: A Man For All Seasons," "Spider-Man: Blue") began with three "Halloween" one-shots starring Batman in the '90s, culminating in the 12-issue "Batman: The Long Halloween." This last was a sensation at the time; it was a complex, film-noir whodunit about a killer who was picking off major members of the Carmine Falcone crime family (a name familiar from "Batman Begins") on major holidays.

With Loeb and Sale getting national attention from "Heroes," one of the few breakout hits on network television this past season, that's reason enough for DC to revisit "Long Halloween." But rumor also has it that some "Long Halloween" plot elements will feature prominently in the "Batman Begins" sequel due in 2008, "The Dark Knight."

And so now we have "Absolute Batman: The Long Halloween," a $75, oversized, slipcased hardcover reprinting the original series, with "director's cut" additions like interviews with Loeb and Sale, the series proposal, original sketches, etc.

Is it worth $75? Well, that's up to you. But it is a top-flight story, with both historical and pop-culture significance.

Batman encyclopedia

If you see "The Original Encyclopedia of Comic Book Heroes Vol. 1 Featuring Batman" ($19.99), be warned: It is out of date. The original was published in 1976, and probably covers no material past 1965, and has not been updated.

But it's still a marvelous resource. Encyclopedian (and later comic-book writer, and later still anthropologist) Michael Fleisher read every Batman book from 1939 to 1965 to compile this encyclopedia, and it is incredibly thorough.

Fleisher intended to do seven Encyclopedias, but only finished "Wonder Woman (Vol. 2)" and "Superman (Vol. 3)" before moving on. Those two books will be reprinted this month and next, respectively.

Kinky 'Wonder Woman'

I admit I bought "Wonder Woman: The Greatest Stories Ever Told" ($19.99) out of curiosity -- while a world-famous character, the Amazing Amazon has always been a bit problematic for DC.

Her '40s origin and appearances were rife with creator William Moulton Marston's bizarre sexual philosophy and a healthy dollop of bondage, which has complicated the character's accessibility ever since. But DC does a fine job of representing the various efforts from 1942 to 2001 to mainstream the character.

