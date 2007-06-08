Tickets 6-8-07

MUSIC

Weekend shows just added

* Weather permitting, an open mic night will be held outside at 8 tonight on the large patio at the Moon Monkey Cafe on Kennedy Drive in Bourbonnais. There is a little stage there.

* Eric Swanson, a Kankakee County native, who lives in Manteno but who played here last year, will return with his band Ridiculous Orbitz for a show at 9 tonight at Brandon Casey's, 235 N. Kinzie, (Route 50), Bradley. Last year he played with a reggae-flavored band called Illsauce.

* Lisa Jackson & Shades of Gray will play 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday during the Kankakee Railfest at the Kankakee IC Depot. The Railfest is a free family event.

* The Pauline York Band will perform 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at Route 50, 178 N. Lincoln St., Manteno. York, a Momence native, has finished her third album, titled "Get Down and Ride" and Saturday's performance will include a CD release party. For more information, call the band info hotline at (708) 837-6737.

* The John Webber Band will perform at the Bradley American Legion on Saturday night.

* JD & the Phuzz will perform at 7 tonight at the Bradley Firemen's Fish Fry on Broadway at the village hall. Saturday night, Shatterkane will play at 6:30 p.m.

Concert on sale Saturday

Ryan Adams & The Cardinals, June 19, Victory Gardens Theater, Chicago; on sale 10 a.m.

Bottle Rockets, Aug. 3, Beat Kitchen; on sale 10 a.m.

Marilyn Manson, Slayer, Aug. 13, Allstate Arena; on sale 11 a.m.

Riverview Music Festival with Umphrey's McGee, North Mississippi Allstars, Banyan, Aug. 25-26, DeVry University, on sale noon.

Violent Femmes, June 30, Durty Nellie's, Chicago; on sale noon.

Shows on sale Wednesday

The Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin is putting a season of concerts on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Call (847) 931-5900 for tickets.

Gaelic Storm, Feb. 15, 2008; Arlo Guthrie, Oct. 19; Herman's Hermits, Nov. 10; Davy Jones, Feb. 16, 2008; The Alan Parsons Project, Sept. 29; Turtles featuring Flo & Eddie, Dec. 1; Phil Vassar, Sept. 21-22.

SKATEBOARDING

Tony Hawk at Six Flags

GURNEE - Six Flags Great America will host skateboarder Tony Hawk at 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for an exclusive engagement of Tony Hawk's Project 8 Boom Boom HuckJam. The tour includes BMX and freestyle Moto-X. Admission to the live shows is free with park admission. A ticket is available online at sixflags.com/greatamerica for $39.99 plus tax.

~ John Stewart

BILLBOARD MAGAZINE

What people are watching

TOP VIDEO RENTAL: "Apocalypto."

TOP VHS SALE: "20,000 Leagues Under The Sea (Special Edition)."

TOP DVD SALE: "Apocalypto."

TOP KID DVD SALES: "Dragon Ball Z: Season Two."