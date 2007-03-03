'Becket': 1964 film presents Peter O'Toole when he reigned over all

By Desson Thomson

The Washington Post

Thanks to the wonders of restoration, Peter O'Toole swaggers once again across the screen: a handsome, impetuous king, ruled by brash impulse and his tempestuous affection for Thomas a Becket. The movie is "Becket," and the 1964 production follows the volatile friendship between Henry II (O'Toole) and Becket (Richard Burton), from their early days of drinking, hunting and wenching to Becket's perilous ascension in Henry's court. When Henry appoints his closest friend as archbishop of Canterbury, it is the beginning of the end, as history has noted.

Even though we know the course of both men's fates -- assuming we were paying attention in class -- we wait nonetheless with dread for those fatal words: "Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?" "Becket" (which had 12 Oscar nominations but took one prize for Edward Anhalt's superb adaptation of the Jean Anouilh play) may seem like a movie of yesteryear, but its timeliness brims over with rousing, meditative discourses between Henry and the church leaders on the separation of church and state. Mainly, however, the rewards are dramatic, as they should be.

To see "Becket" -- hard on the heels of the Irish actor's superb performance as a love-struck octogenarian in "Venus" -- has added poignancy. We see him again exulting in his youth: that cheeky, winking arrogance; the milk-skinned prettiness; and the high-toned diction of a stage actor. It is a snapshot of a great actor in his prime and a chance for us to see one of yesteryear's great films in all its kingly luster.

"Becket," Unrated, 148 minutes. Contains violence and sexual situations.

Also due Tuesday

More titles Tuesday

* "King Kung Fu" (PG) This is the story of a Chinese gorilla with karate skills. After humiliating his master by defeating him during a lesson, he's shipped off to Wichita. As a publicity stunt, the gorilla, King Kung Fu, is set free. Authorities chase him, and he and his love interest, Rae Fay, find themselves atop the Wichita Holiday Inn. Yes, it's a parody.

* "The Manitou" (PG) This 1978 horror flick with Tony Curtis and Michael Ansara is a bit on the cheesy side but has a surprisingly enthusiastic fan base.

* "The Full Monty: The Fully Exposed Edition" (R) This version of the 1997 comedy about unemployed steelworkers who form a striptease act has two discs and a variety of extra features. Among them are commentary by director Peter Cattaneo and actor Mark Addy, deleted scenes, several featurettes and a "music machine" feature.

* "Revenge of the Nerds: The Atomic Wedgie Collection" (Various ratings within the set) Containing all four films from the "Revenge of the Nerds" through "Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love," this set may appeal to film students, who can use it to study the devolution of a franchise. Unfortunately, considering it doesn't start at a particularly high point, that's a pretty tough course of study.

* "VeggieTales: Moe and the Big Exit" (Unrated) The latest installment in the animated series of talking vegetables in stories based on biblical tales offers a twist on Moses and the Exodus. Set in the Old West, this story features Larry the Cucumber as Moe, a cowboy in Dodgeball City. Moe is living large, while his kinfolk toil away digging the Grand Canyon. Moe has a change of heart and asks the mayor to let his people go, but the mayor says no. Can Moe help free his people from bondage and flee Dodgeball City once and for all?

* "Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion" (Unrated) This mixes live stand-up bits from 2005, as the title suggests, with taped skits and phony "interviews."

* "South Park: The Complete Ninth Season" Five words: "Trapped in the Closet" episode. 'Nuff said.

* "Decoys: The Second Seduction" (R)

* "Confetti" (R)

* "Sabrina the Teenage Witch: The Complete First Season"

* "Stargate Atlantis: The Complete Second Season"