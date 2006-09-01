COMIC BOOKS

Marvel calls 'cease fire'

Marvel Comics has announced delays on the ongoing "Civil War" miniseries.

"Civil War" No. 4, originally scheduled to ship Aug. 16, will now ship on Sept. 20. And "Civil War" No. 5 won't appear until Nov. 15! That pushes a number of titles down the schedule, including several issues of "Amazing Spider-Man," "Fantastic Four," "Civil War Frontline" and "Punisher War Journal." Ouch.

But Marvel has some non-Civil War material of interest in September, including:

* "Blade" No. 1 ($2.99), the first issue of a new ongoing title by Marc Guggenheim and Howard Chaykin, stars a vampire-bitten Spider-Man.

* "Stan Lee Meets Spider-Man" No. 1 and "Stan Lee Meets Dr. Strange" No. 1 ($3.99 each), the first two issues in a miniseries in which Stan Lee meets some of the characters he co-created ... written by Stan Lee, of course. Lee said the Marvel heroes will remain in character in these light-hearted stories, and the humor will arise from Lee himself. "I'll be the only idiot in the story," he told "Worlds of Westfield."

Kids love 'Krypto'

DC Comics presents "Krypto the Superdog" No. 1 (of 6, $2.25), based on the animated show you know your kids love, because they keep singing that annoying theme song.

* "American Splendor" No. 1 (of 4, $2.99) represents the first time Harvey Pekar's quirky autobiographical work has appeared at a major publisher. I guess having your own movie lets you move uptown.

* "Snakes on a Plane" No. 1-2 (of 2, $2.99 each), an adaptation (by superstar writer Chuck Dixon) of the movie.

