'Barnyard' a frolic for viewers

'Night Listener' either great or terrible

By Bob Habes

You Be the Critic

BARNYARD: After his father (Sam Elliot) is killed by Coyotes, irresponsible Otis (voiced by Kevin James) must take leadership. It's reminiscent of the "Far Side" jokes about barnyard animals rabble-rousing behind farmers' backs. Although critics slaughter the livestock (one Minnesota critic gave it zero stars), moviegoers cheered while giving it a must-see 85 percent Audience Approval, vaulting it into second place in this week's top 20 films.

Moviegoers said: "Really funny movie. Our whole family seemed to like it" ... "Kind of bizarre humor, not your average animated movie (many)" ... "Funny" ... "A little bit gross but still very funny" ... and "A little weird."

THE NIGHT LISTENER: A gay New York radio host (Robin Williams) goes to Wisconsin to investigate a teen's (Rory Culkin) alleged abuse. Culkin and his adoptive mother (Toni Collette) begin telling strange stories, creating a gripping (or tedious) psychological tension, depending on whom you ask. About a quarter of those we polled gave it their lowest ratings, about a quarter gave it their highest; the result was a dead last finish on our poll.

Comments include: "Too confusing" ... "Ridiculous, made no sense" ... "Weird" ... "Very bizarre but provoking, it will keep us awake" ... and "Too thoughtful for my taste."

TALLADEGA NIGHTS: THE BALLAD OF RICKY BOBBY: Most critics chose "Anchorman" as the standard from which Will Ferrell movies should be judged, even though many originally panned it. Actually, "Elf" should be the standard, as moviegoers awarded it a 91 percent Audience Approval -- phenomenally high for a comedy and one of 2003's best. I liked "Anchorman," but viewers were tepid (58 percent Audience Approval). Either way, Ferrell's approach to humor is absurdity. So does "Ricky Bobby" get a checkered guffaw or a flat tire?

Ferrell stars as the unsophisticated hill rod who has climbed to the top of the NASCAR world. All bombastically southern-fried, he is challenged by a Brie-snapping French Formula One driver (Sacha Baron Cohen), a confounding blow to his childlike, manly man self-image. The film is loaded with radiantly funny personalities nuanced from the stereotypical NASCAR spare parts store: the devoted sidekick (John C. Reilly), two trailer trash sons, Texas Ranger and Walker (Grayson Russell and Houston Tumlin), and the innocent girl in a bar (Oscar-nominated Amy Adams, whose little seen "Junebug" was brilliant).

Recording an average 72 percent Audience Approval means "Ricky Bobby" is midland Will Ferrell, yet still a pretty good laugh bet. Viewers commented: "I'm about to bust a gut" ... "I think you have to like Will Ferrell" ... "Very typical Will Ferrell, funny (many)" ... and "Sad."

THE DESCENT: A cave collapses on six female explorers, inciting a laundry list of problems. Spooky specters invade their already crowded space with sudden claustrophobic jolts. A darling with critics, 20 percent of those we polled issued crushing reviews. It might appeal to those drawn by the frightening premise.

Audiences responded: "Scary, very good" ... "Good, but just kind of slow" ... and "A new kind of slant toward being scary. It scared the pants off me."