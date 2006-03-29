'Man' has what it takes

By Bob Habes

You Be the Critic

'Inside Man'

Spike Lee's bank robbery thriller with Denzel Washington, Jodie Foster, Clive Owen and Christopher Plummer has an unusual twist. It doesn't snap into the film. Instead, it bends in progressively, holding audiences in a spell. Director Spike Lee avoids the necessity of wrapping up details in a flurry of bullets, fire and special effects. Viewers agreed that it was one of the most rewarding thrillers to come down the pike in a long while.

VIEWERS SAID: "I got involved right away and stayed involved. That's unusual for me" ... "It's a darned good story. It comes at you very differently than most other films. It was creative" ... "Spike Lee has a way of telling his stories through the characters. He does it again and it's brilliant. I was completely engaged the whole way and I loved the ending" ... "Now that I think about it, there wasn't much hard core action, but it still was very exciting" ... "I enjoyed the pacing. Great tension" ... and "I liked the Denzel Washington character so much I'd like to see a sequel."

'Stay Alive'

A group of teens discover a video game that really gets them involved -- to death. Pretty run-of-the-mill. It ranked 14th over the weekend based in the You Be the Critic poll and got a 63 percent audience approval.

MOVIEGOERS COMMENTED: "You get exactly what you pay for; blood and guts video game action" ... "The same things I've seen in a hundred other films" ... and "I just like bloody gore. That's why I play video games, that's why this film is great."

'Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector'

Comedian Dan Whitney stars as a foul-mouthed pastoral, injecting his hillbilly stage show into the job of health inspector. I saw Whitney on the Jay Leno show and the interview took the same direction as this movie: silly set-ups for a series of unfunny redneck one-liners. His demeanor isn't humorous, just raw. And his jokes are too hackneyed and staged to stimulate many laughs. Moviegoers described the film as marginal, voting it a 62 percent Audience Approval.

AUDIENCES SAID: "When you think about it, the plot is a funny idea, a trailer-trash inside fancy restaurants, but it doesn't make anything out of the idea."