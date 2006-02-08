'Mountain' calls

By Bob Habes

You Be the Critic

BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN: Audiences voted "Brokeback Mountain" a must-see 80 percent rating and overwhelmingly described this forbidden love as completely captivating. Like many whom we interviewed, I felt a tad "uncomfortable" during some intimate scenes but, like everyone else, this romance held me with a mesmerizing grip. Considering the film's controversial plot, it's surprising our polling uncovered very few negative opinions.

Viewers said: "We're going to be talking about that movie for hours" ... "Great love story, but heartbreaking (many)" ... "Yikes, what a powerful story" ... "Not the kind of romance I thought I could get into, but it really drew me in. I loved every second" ... "A very brave movie to make, courageous move for the actors" ... and "It moved along rather slowly but I was totally engrossed by their love affair the entire time."

CAPOTE: Philip Seymour Hoffman reincarnates Truman Capote. Capote, his fame blossoming, goes to Kansas in 1959 to document a small town coping with the shotgun murders of a local family. The author wins the trust of the convicted killers (Clifton Collins Jr. and Mark Pellegrino), and the book, "In Cold Blood," begins to take shape. Surprisingly, this film scored under our must-see level at 76 percent Audience Approval. Still, it remains a necessary viewing experience if people want to be in the know about the Oscars around the watercooler.

Moviegoers commented: "Although a sad story, the performances are great"... "Superb acting by the entire cast, especially Philip Hoffman. Everything just comes together so perfectly" ... "Chilling, I've got to go read the book now" ... "It's slow, but you never lose interest" ... and "So dark you feel like you were part of the murders and all the feelings that went into them."

SOMETHING NEW: Kenya (Sanaa Lathan) is a successful black career woman who is gradually drawn into a gentle friendship -- and inevitable relationship -- with a white partner (Simon Baker) of inferior social status: He's her landscaper. The story doesn't confront the hard issues. Instead, "Something New" brings the couple together with old-fashioned kindness and caring. It scored a low-average 71 percent Audience Approval.

Viewers reacted: "Different, something new" ... "Movie was funny, cute, made me laugh" ... "A real good romance" ... and "Interracial love affairs have come a long way in the last 20 years. It's not that big of a deal now."

WHEN A STRANGER CALLS: A remake of the 1979 thriller follows a baby-sitter (Camilla Belle) being harassed by strange phone calls, which, after some police work, are found to be originating from inside the house. This hokey collection of contrivances failed to impress viewers, who voted it a poor 55 percent Audience Approval. Just hang up on this one and wait for the video.

Audiences responded: "Awful, pure stupidity."