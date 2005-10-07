Happenings

Tickets on sale

For most Chicago tickets, call Ticketmaster at (312) 559-1212, unless otherwise indicated.

HALLOWEEN BALL 2005 featuring 2000 Grammy nominees Liquid Soul of Chicago -- Oct. 29 at Heroes Entertainment Inc., 481 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee; on sale today; call (815) 802-0437; $20 a couple; $30 VIP.

AEROSMITH, LENNY KRAVITZ -- Dec. 10 at United Center; on sale 10 a.m. Oct. 17.

JON ANDERSON -- Nov. 23 at House of Blues; on sale 10 a.m. Saturday.

BARENAKED LADIES -- Dec. 7 at Auditorium Theatre; on sale noon Saturday.

ALICE COOPER -- 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Peoria Civic Center; (309) 673-3200.

Doobie Brothers -- 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. 726-6600.

BON JOVI -- Nov. 4 at United Center; on sale Nov. 5.

JIMMY DALE GILMORE -- Nov. 11 at FitzGerald's, Berwyn.

Buddy Guy -- Saturday at The Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin; (847) 931-5900.

HOT TUNA -- Dec. 8 at Martyrs'; on sale 10 a.m. Saturday.

TOMMY JAMES & THE SHONDELLS -- Nov. 11 at the Paramount Theatre.

DEL MCCOURY -- Oct. 22 at Old Town School of Folk Music.

SINEAD O'CONNOR, SLY & ROBBIE -- Nov. 29 at Riviera Theatre; on sale 10 a.m. Saturday.

OK GO -- Nov. 18 at Metro; on sale noon Saturday.

BERNADETTE PETERS -- Nov. 1 at Orchestra Hall, Chicago.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY -- Nov. 22 at House of Blues; on sale 10 a.m. Saturday.

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA -- Dec. 10 at Allstate Arena; on sale 10 a.m. Saturday.

KANYE WEST, FANTASIA, COMMON -- Nov. 14 at UIC Pavilion; on sale noon Saturday.

Trisha Yearwood -- 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. 726-6600.

Comedy

8 tonight -- Comedian Carrot Top will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. 726-6600.

Festivals

7:30 p.m. Saturday -- Essex Lions Club Oktoberfest will be held at the Essex Lions Hall. Music by the Bob Doszak Band. Donation is $10 per person.

Kids' stuff

Legend of Sleepy Hollow at the Perry Farm -- 7-10 tonight and Saturday at The Perry Farm Park. $6. 933-9905.

Music

Tonight -- The Night Club S2X in Coal City will host a benefit for the Y-ME Breast Cancer Foundation, featuring Kankakeeland's Silhouettes. $10.

COFFEE SUITE, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee -- 8 tonight, Band-O-Mania: The Elation, Raeford Peacock and Feature Presentation.

R Bar, Kankakee -- Tonight, Reaction; Saturday, D.J. Lars.

Heroes Entertainment, Inc., North Schuyler Avenue Kankakee -- 9 p.m.-1 a.m. tonight, DJ Eddie Perry.

6:30-10 Friday and Saturday nights -- RANDY WILKINSON at the piano bar plays classic songs from 1930s on up at America's Bistro at Meadowview Shopping Center, Kankakee.

Ron Furr: A Touch of Elvis -- Saturday at the Fischer Theatre in Danville; (217) 446-9636.

8:30 p.m. Saturday -- Skeeters on Route 17 west of Kankakee will present Sanchos.

JOHNNY GILL, BELL BIV DEVOE, GUY, BLACK STREET -- Saturday at Star Plaza.

Chicago music

NINE INCH NAILS, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE -- Tonight at Allstate Arena.

STEVE WINWOOD -- Tonight at House of Blues.

BEAUSOLEIL -- Tonight at Fitzgerald's, Berwyn.

2 p.m. Saturday -- Annual free Marshall Field's Day of Music at Symphony Center.

ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL -- Sunday at Old Town School of Folk Music.

Theater and dance

Tonight-Sunday -- Theatre at the Center in Munster, Ind., will present "Over The Tavern." (219) 836-3255

Tonight-Sunday -- The Illinois Theatre Center in Park Forest will present "Picnic."

7:30 p.m. Saturday -- Moraine Valley Community College presents "The Song Remembers When," featuring Linda Lavin. (708) 974-5500.

Chicago Theater & Dance

Through Oct. 16 -- "Doctor Dolittle" at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago.