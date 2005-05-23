Gorillaz more than a gimmick

Gorillaz "Demon Days" (Virgin) 31/2 stars

The hit single from the Gorillaz's 2001 debut was "Clint Eastwood." This time the single honors his fictional character "Dirty Harry." Does that mean that the "band" -- already a conceit presented as four cartoon street urchins -- moves even further into its gritty fantasy world?

Yes and no. Danger Mouse, co-producing the album (due in stores Tuesday) with Gorillaz leader (and Blur singer) Damon Albarn, sonically paints a stark, surreal urban landscape. His inventive, colorful touch marks the rubbery funk and kids chorus on "Dirty Harry," the CinemaScope of "O Green World" and the hard hip-hop of "November Has Come." Guests including Neneh Cherry, De La Soul, Ike Turner (a piano solo) and Dennis Hopper are woven in without sacrificing coherence.

But it's Albarn's evocative words, compelling if understated melodic sense and subdued vocals that are the emotional center, transcending the gimmick even more than on the first Gorillaz album. The images of dislocation and drift in "Kids With Guns" and "Every Planet We Reach Is Dead" seem to bridge the "Clockwork Orange"/anime dystopia of the cartoon characters with the very real North African desert where Albarn spent time in recent years -- though with a sense of hope embodied by a gospel choir on the two closing songs. A cartoon can be more real than reality.

~ Steve Hochman, The Los Angeles Times