System of a Down CD lives up to its name

System of a Down, "Mezmerize" (Columbia)

One sign that you've got your hands on a great album is the fact that you've listened to it three times on the first day, and it's not even noon yet. I'm guilty of such activity, and it's all System of a Down's fault. The Southern California band's latest album, "Mezmerize," is simply that good.

This is the first of a two-disc "set" (the second disc "Hypnotize" is due to be released in the fall). It covers love, politics and mass media implosion set to the hardest brand of rock you could imagine.

And it is, at times, a stunning work.

Guitarist Daron Malakian continues to amaze. One moment he's delivering a scorching lead, and the next he's providing a staccato crunch of guitar so raw that Suicidal Tendencies fans would be proud. Lead singer Serj Tankian vocals are stellar as usual, only at times giving way to a shrill whine that's a little too close to Les Claypool.

-- Ron Harris, AP Writer

for comfort.

But here's where the group excels best. It's one thing for an artist to nudge listeners into a certain direction of thought, as Green Day did with the election-timed release "American Idiot." It was a listenable but ham-fisted call to defeat Bush. It's another matter altogether to offer true artistic depiction of the world's political landscape, and not just the landscape you'd like to see flourish.

System of a Down takes the more honest approach, and music fans should thank them.