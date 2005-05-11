Robert Plant more than just un-Led-ed

Robert Plant and the Strange Sensation, "Mighty Rearranger" (Sanctuary), 31/2 stars

Robert Plant is a rarity: an epic classic-rock figure who's less interested in his past than in the next new thing. So he has spent the last quarter-century mostly reaching beyond the margins of Led Zeppelin, championing young bands and working to create new sounds of his own. But he remains at his best when somehow combining both sides of his musical soul, stepping forward while looking back, still steeped in blues and mysticism while remaining an active man of tomorrow.

It's no surprise, then, that "Shine It All Around" is the album's most powerful and immediate track precisely because it is undeniably Zeppelinesque and bathed in rich postmodern textures both timeless and new.

Plant has his own band of young musicians now, and they're far from immune to Zep's old charms. The combination of youthful energy and historical awareness is a perfect fit for Plant, who returns again and again to the sounds of North Africa and the Mississippi Delta for infinite inspiration.

He has a lighter touch now, usually preferring the slow, emotional burn of "The Enchanter" and "All the King's Horses" to outright explosiveness, though he remains an otherworldly blues shouter elsewhere, master of a searing hothouse wail. Plant had one of the most distinctive voices of the '70s. And albums like this should remind fans he's worth hearing once again.

~ Steve Appleford,

Los Angeles Times