Happenings!

Auditions

2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday -- Country Theatre Workshop, 1280 E. 770 N. Road, Cissna Park, holds auditions for "Natalie Needs a Nightie" directed by Pat Word and "OH MAMA! NO PAPA" directed by Pryscilla Stam, along with CW's small musical directed by Beulah Reed, "TURN YOUR RADIO ON." www.countrytheatre.org (Children, auditions for "Alice in Wonderland" will be 2 p.m. May 14.)

Comedy

dyslexicredrum -- 8 p.m. every Saturday free comedy shows over at the Kankakee Valley Park District activity center at Wall and Court streets. E-mail dyslexicredrum@yahoo.com

7:30 p.m. tonight -- "Second City Presents Big Bad Wolf" at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. (630) 896-6666.

SECOND CITY 45th anniversary tour -- 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Kankakee High School. Benefit for Helen Wheeler Center; $15 tickets available at 939-3543.

Kids' stuff

Saturday and Sunday -- PERRY WILDERNESS KID'S FUN FAIR at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds: Exotic animals, camel and pony rides, games, carnival rides, inflated bouncers, face painting, souvenirs, novelties.

EXPLORATION STATION ... a children's museum, a Bourbonnais Township Park District facility, is at the Perry Farm, Kennedy Drive and Perry Street -- 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily, Diggin' Dinosaurs exhibit on loan from the Field Museum.

DORA THE EXPLORER -- Today, Saturday and Sunday at Rosemont Theatre. (312) 559-1212.

Freedom Hall, 410 Lakewood Blvd., Park Forest (708-747-0580) -- Children's Theatre: 11 a.m. Saturday, The Rainbow Fish.

BLUE'S CLUES LIVE! Blue's Birthday Party -- 7 p.m. Sunday at Star Plaza Theatre, Merrillville, Ind. (219) 769-6600.

Miscellaneous

Today, Saturday and Sunday -- Chicago Flower and Garden Show will be held at Navy Pier in Festival Hall. (312) 222-5086.

Today and Saturday -- 9th Annual 8-Ball State Championship and Open 9-Ball Tournament at Quality Inn & Suites, Bradley. Website: www.acsisa.org/State_Tournament.htm

Illinois Bentley Car Club Tour through Kankakee County -- Today, Saturday and Sunday. Cars based at Hilton Garden Inn Kankakee.

8 tonight -- Poet Marilyn Nelson will be the featured speaker at the 14th annual Undergraduate Conference on English Language and Literature at the University of St. Francis in Joliet. Admission is $10.

LES ARTISANS: ANNUAL SPRING ARTS AND CRAFTS SHOW -- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. Sponsored by Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society.

7 p.m. Saturday at Kankakee Community College -- 9th Annual Top Cops/Top Docs Basketball Game. Tickets available at the Kankakee Police Department & Riverside Pharmacy. 936-0464

Museums & exhibits

KANKAKEE COUNTY MUSEUM at Eighth Avenue and Water Street, Kankakee (932-5297) -- "Old Clothes Tell Stories," 2 p.m. Sunday. Tim Long, 29, a native of Bourbonnais and a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, is the curator of costume for the Chicago Historical Society. Long is in charge of 50,000 pieces in the museum's costume collection, some of which date back to the 1750s. "French Heritage in America" traveling photo exhibit through May 31 depicting French architecture in the United States. Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Admission free on Fridays; other times $3 for adults, $2 for students, $1 for seniors and children.

JOLIET -- Today, Saturday and Sunday, The University of St. Francis will hold an exhibit of artwork by Rosemary Fiore. Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Thursday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday. (740-3404).

MUSEUM OF SCIENCE AND INDUSTRY, 57th Street and Lake Shore Drive, Chicago -- "Game On: The History, Culture and Future of Video Games;" "Body Worlds" (human corpses preserved and displayed through the use of plastic) through Sept. 5. General admission is $9 for adults, $7.50 for seniors and $5 for children ages 3-11. Call (800) 468-6674 or (773) 684-1414.

Music

Susan Williams BAND -- 8:45-12:45 tonight at McSki's in Watseka.

"Notte De Stella" concert -- 7 p.m. Saturday at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School auditorium. Tickets are $10. The concert, which will benefit Garden of Prayer youth services of Kankakee and Momence, will feature the Dance in the Light dancers, some of the 10 finalists in the 2004 Bourbonnais Friendship Festival Teen Idol contest, and well-known local singers Robert Ellington Snipes and George Washington.

The Blitz in Bradley -- 9 p.m.-close Fridays, special guest appearance, DJ, dance club open; 9-close Saturdays, Center Stage Entertainment, DJ, dance club open; 9 p.m.-close Sundays, karaoke.

JAIL HOUSE ROCK, 793 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee -- Karaoke on Fridays and Sundays starting at 9 p.m.; live band or karaoke, Saturday nights. Call 932-7526.

Tonight and Saturday -- Miss Kitty's Country Bar in Kankakee will present Papa's Rockin Country with Louis, Della, Darrell and Robin Butler and Ben.

8:30 p.m. Saturdays, March 19 and 26 -- John Webber Band at the Bradley American Legion.

JENSENS, 2228 W. Station St., Kankakee (933-9705) -- Fridays, Heavy Metal Night (either DJ or band); Saturdays, DJ Chulo Spinning the Mix.

DJ DOM -- B Back Again, Bradley, Tonight; DILLIGAFFS, Bradley, Saturday.

6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights -- Randy Wilkinson at the piano bar plays classic songs from 1930s on up at America's Bistro at Meadowview Shopping Center, Kankakee.

Tonight -- The Landing in Kankakee will present Lab Rats.

Javelinas from Champaign -- Tonight at Kaper's Hardware House, Watseka.

Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet (726-6600) -- Tonight, Rawls Sings Sinatra, Rawls Sings Rawls.

9 p.m. Saturday -- After Midnight Blues will perform at B Back Again in Bradley.

GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS presents free concerts by the Chicago College of Performing Arts (708-235-2222) -- 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Symphony Orchestra (Beethoven and Mahler).

Saturday -- The Landing in Kankakee will present Rude Mood.

Saturday -- Mike Porter at The McLean County Country Opry Show in Bellflower on Route 54. (309) 722-3290.

RUDE MOOD -- 9:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday at The Landing.

Herscher High School -- annual invitational Swing and Sing Festival on Saturday with high school choirs and jazz bands.

CONCRETE SHOES, nice girls don't explode -- Saturday night at Good Shepherd Manor on Route 1 north of Momence; benefit for Momence Youth Sports; $5; raffle includes $1,000 top prize.

3 p.m. Sunday -- University of St. Francis in Joliet will present baritone Jeff Ray. 740-3404.

PELICAN ROOST, Kankakee -- 9-1 Sundays, karoake by Heartland Entertainment.

T-Bird Huck and the Bluesbusters -- 4-8 p.m. every Sunday at Down From the Tracks (Union Train Station), Scott and Jefferson streets, Joliet.

Chicago music

8 p.m. tonight and Saturday -- Giordano Jazz Dance Chicago will perform at Chicago's Millennium Park. (312) 334-7777.

8 p.m. Saturday -- Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Pierre Boulez, Francois Pollet, Hilary Summers and Duane Wolfe will perform at the Symphony Center.

KRS-ONE, KOOL MOE DEE, MELLE MEL -- Tonight at Metro.

8 tonight -- Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Jimmy Heath, Frank Wess, Ronnie Matthews, Rufus Reid, Winard Harper and Jason Moran and the Bandwagon will perform at the Symphony Center.

DURAN DURAN -- Tonight at Allstate Arena, Rosemont.

SUBDUDES -- Tonight at House of Blues.

MARIANNE FAITHFULL -- Tonight at Park West.

TOMMY CASTRO -- Saturday at FitzGerald's in Berwyn.

JILL SCOTT, COMMON -- Saturday at Chicago Theatre.

MOTORHEAD, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY -- Saturday at House of Blues.

7:30 p.m. Sunday -- Chicago Symphony Orchestra with the Masters of Persian Music will perform at the Symphony Center in Chicago.

RUSTED ROOT -- Sunday at House of Blues.

Theater

7 tonight and Saturday -- Cissna Park and Crescent-Iroquois High School will present "Hello Dolly." Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens and students, and may be purchased at the door.

3 and 8 p.m. Saturday -- Paramount Theatre in Aurora will present "Barrage." (630) 896-6666.

Chicago Theater & Dance

Joffrey Ballet -- Through Sunday at the Auditorium Theatre at Roosevelt University. For tickets, call (312) 922-2110.

"Les Miserables" -- Through April 24 at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre. (312) 902-1400.

"BLUE MAN GROUP'' -- Open ended at Briar Street Theater, 3133 N. Halsted St., Chicago. (''Audience participation jamboree led by a trio of blue-painted men,'' raves Chicago Tribune.) Call (773) 348-4000.

"FROM FEAR TO ETERNITY" -- Open end at Second City e.t.c., 1608 N. Wells St., Chicago; (312) 337-3992.

"GAGARIN WAY" -- Through Sunday at Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells St., Chicago; (312) 943-8722.

"LOOKINGGLASS ALICE" --

("Family friendly rescue of Alice ... from the customary cuteness," Chicago Tribune.) Through April 3 at Lookinglass Theatre in the Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan Ave,. Chicago; (312) 337-0665.

"SOMEBODY SAY AMEN (Great Women of Gospel)" -- Through March 27 at Black Ensemble Theater, 4520 N. Beacon St., Chicago. (312) 902-1500.

"SWING" -- Through April 24 at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire; (847) 634-0200.

"TOO MUCH LIGHT MAKES THE BABY GO BLIND" -- Open end at The Neo-Futurarium, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. (773) 275-5255.