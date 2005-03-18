Barrelful of monkeys among picks of week

SUPER MONKEY BALL DELUXE

Platform: PlayStation 2, Xbox

Publisher: Sega

Developer: Sega

E.S.R.B. Rating: Everyone

Price: $19.99

OK, bear with me on this one, because I know it sounds unlikely, but it's brilliant. The concept of this game is that you play a monkey in a clear ball -- just like a hamster -- who must roll through various obstacle courses gathering bananas.

The twist is that you don't control the ball directly. Instead, you tilt the entire level in order to get the ball to roll in the right direction. The brilliance is that the levels -- something like 300 of them, including every level from the GameCube games "Super Monkey Ball" and "Super Monkey Ball 2," as well as a few dozen new levels -- are full of all sorts of crazy challenges, from simple holes and narrow ledges to giant, spinning contraptions that warp the shape of the level itself. Imagine the classic game "Marble Madness," or being inside one of those little toy mazes in which you tilt the box to get the balls to move through the maze and rest in the holes, and you'll have a bit of an idea about what goes on here. Except there's also a crazy storyline and lots of monkeys.

There are also a dozen mini-games, including monkey billiards, bowling, golf and aerial dog fighting, that add even more life to the game. Add to that a budget price, and you really can't afford not to buy this game. The Xbox version is the preferable of the two, thanks to a smoother frame rate and shorter loading times.

DONKEY KONG JUNGLE BEAT

Platform: GameCube

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

E.S.R.B. Rating: Teen

Price: $54.99 (with bongo drum controller)

If you see this side-scrolling platform game being played, but don't see the controller, you might think it's an homage to Rare's classic Super Nintendo game, "Donkey Kong Country." After all, it features your character, the bad ape gone good Donkey Kong, running, jumping, climbing and punching his way through level after level of environmental hazards and bad guys.

Then you see the person playing it isn't using the usual GameCube controller at all. Instead, they're literally banging on a pair of bongo drums: Thumping on the left or right bongo to make Kong run, hitting both to make him jump and clapping to make him punch or grab.

It's a novel idea, but it works very well. There's also plenty to look at, as this gives the GameCube's graphics chip a real workout. "Jungle Beat" isn't the longest game you'll play this year, not by a long shot, but it has enough to keep you coming back and replaying levels over and over.

FREEDOM FORCE VS. THE THIRD REICH

Platform: PC

Publisher: Vivendi

Developer: Irrational Games

E.S.R.B. Rating: Teen

Price: $39.99

The basic premise of this sequel to the original "Freedom Force" is that you take control of a team of comic book-style super heroes, then take on all sorts of comic book baddies, including the Nazis themselves. There's quite a bit of time travel involved, but it's all part of the story, which is pretty good stuff, actually.

Gameplay itself is both strategic and quite action-packed. Your characters (a team of four selected from your roster of heroes) and their targets all appear on screen at once, and you view the action from a slightly-angled, top-down view. The resulting melee uses a sort of pseudo, real-time system in which you can give each character a sequence of commands and everyone gets to go at once, but you can slow time down in order to keep close track of everything going on.

Check this one out, if you can. It looks good; it's earnest, campy, fun (just like comics themselves); and it's versatile -- you can even create your own heroes.