Ferguson a reason to stay up late

By Karyn Bowman

Journal correspondent

Perhaps some of you have been watching "The Late, Late Show" since last August, when Craig Kilbourn unexpectedly left the building.

Many people tried out for the position. Some good, D.L. Hughley for example. Drew Carey and Rosie Perez were surprisingly flat.

When Craig Ferguson was first announced as the new host, I had high hopes. I loved him as Mr. Wick on "The Drew Carey Show." I found him to be wonderful in "Saving Grace," which he wrote. (If I see his name anywhere I look for him.)

And my hopes have been rewarded. Gone is that smarmy attitude of the last host, um, what's-his-name. (Craig is like the really smart, funny, hip guy who says to us "Get this!")

Now we have someone who might be, might be, as star struck as any of us.

He lets his guests talk and tell their stories. And in return, takes the time to ask meaningful questions. For instance, when Ice Cube was on, Ferguson asked "How does rap music still apply for a man who has become very wealthy?"

And Ice Cube gave him a straight up answer.

I know I will be watching from now on.