Flamenco guitarist plays here March 9

Ronald Radford of St. Louis is an internationally-recognized flamenco guitarist. He will perform March 9 at Olivet Nazarene University in a concert sponsored by the Junior League of Kankakee County, the Community Arts Council and King Music.

He is the only North American solo flamenco guitarist who is on tour currently, according to the League.

Radford is a Fulbright Scholar (the only one in flamenco) and a protege of the legendary Carlos Montoya. Wherever he performs his authentic programs of spirited gypsy "jazz" melodies, he leaves behinds hundreds of flamenco converts.

Radford says, "I really try to obey the golden rule. I simply present my program the way that I would enjoy having it presented to me. I love to help people discover what a rich and varied art form flamenco is."

He combines jazz, bluegrass, and classical -- all with the stirring laments and fiery dance rhythms of flamenco.

During his performance, he paints a picture for audiences of the flamenco art form (the heartbeat of southern Spain) by lacing his instrumentation with warm and spontaneous commentary.

Montoya first entered Radford's world when the American was dabbling in a rock and roll garage band. One day, his mother brought a $1.98 Montoya record home. It was love at first sound, and the high schooler spent the next year copying Montoya's style by ear.

When Montoya played a concert near Radford's hometown, the young musician managed to get a backstage pass. His intention was to get advice on where to study in Spain. But, Montoya was so taken with Radford's natural talent that he invited him to come to New York for lessons.

Today, Radford is one of the busiest concert flamenco guitarists in the world and has an impressive record of packed concert halls and standing ovations in 15 countries to prove it. He has been acclaimed in Mexico City. In Madrid, they say that Radford has "duende" or the Spanish equivalent of "soul."

"Flamenco is one of the most highly disciplined and complex versions of folk art. Structured like a musical kaleidoscope, it uses song forms of rhythmic patterns rather than specific melodies. These forms serve as reference points for individual interpretation. The music never sounds quite the same way twice," Radford explains.

Proceeds from the concert benefit Junior League of Kankakee County Simple A.C.T.S. "Welcome Baby" project, which provides music education materials to mothers of newborns in the area.

This presentation is supported by the Heartland Arts Fund, a program of Arts Midwest funded by the National Endowment of the Arts with additional contributions from General Mills Foundation, Land O'Lakes Foundation, Sprint Corporation, and the Mid-America Arts Alliance.