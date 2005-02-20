Documentary nails 'Jack Johnson'

Ken Burns' film released for Black History month

By Karyn Bowman

Mom Rents a Movie

Perhaps in considering Black History one should take a look at the Ken Burns' documentary "Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson."

It is the story of the boxer who triumphed in the black rings, never being allowed to fight white boxers. Therefore never knowing if he was indeed the best.

That is, until 1908 when he fought Tommy Burns, winning in 14 rounds.

While promoters went looking for the Great White Hope, Johnson angered a white public by marrying white women and living large. Then he fought against another white champion and beat him.

Burns uses actual silent film clips, as well as commentary from notable authorities such as George Plimpton and Bert Sugar. Even James Earl Jones, who played Johnson on stage and screen, weighs in.

Crafted with Burns' usual care and love -- this is truly something to see.

Collector's Corner

Back in the golden age of the studio system, each movie company carved out a niche. Warner Bros. Studios was the working man's studio. Their movies were always a bit more gritty -- emotionally on the edge. And there were always some good fight scenes, as well. Now Warner Bros. has put together a collection of their gangster movies. It would not be worthwhile if it did not include the scene of Jimmy Cagney shoving a grapefruit into the face of his moll, Mae Clark.

In addition to "Public Enemy," here is Edward G. Robinson's turn in "Little Caesar," the first talky gangster movie that established the rise-and-fall motif used in the genre.

But then you have Humphrey Bogart in "The Petrified Forest," which was based on a Broadway play. It was the star-making movie for Bogart that led to his gangster persona as the memorable Duke Mantee.

In "Angels with Dirty Faces," Bogart teamed up with Cagney and Pat O'Brien as well as the Dead End Kids to make the quintessential gangster movie.

Finally, the collection includes "The Roaring Twenties" in which Cagney stars as a World War I veteran who has a difficult time making it "on the level" before turning to a life of crime. And the last good movie of this ilk was "White Heat" from 1947, which starred James Cagney.

For people who love this genre, it is a must-get for the collection.

Italy on the mind

When we had warm weather last week -- right before the cold wind blew in -- I was having dreams of gardening once more. While my fuchsia plant buds in the basement, it is not enough for me.

I want to watch something green and vibrant. And my mind keeps going to Italy. But more so from the English perspective.

I keep thinking about "Enchanting April" in which four English women leave the dreary weather for wisteria blooms and warm sunshine in an Italian villa.

I think about "A Room With A View," in which the beautiful Lucy falls in love with Mr. Emerson in a barley field filled with poppies near Florence.

Maybe that can hold me until the Chinook winds roll through.