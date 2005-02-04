What's hot ... what's not

What's hot ...

Hammes family of Kankakee, owners of Peoples Bank, gives $5 million to building fund at Notre Dame University.

Controversial primary in Kankakee's 7th Ward means rare competition for Alderman Steve Hunter.

Peter Nolan of Kankakee flew on a helicopter near Florida on Dec. 1 to help rescue a Navy Blue Angels pilot, who had ejected.

Abby Doud's personal style will be featured in an upcoming photo essay of Teen Vogue magazine about the Momence 14-year-old.

what's not

A convicted sex predator lives within 500 feet of Lafayette Elementary School.

Sammy Sosa -- kicking him after he was traded to Baltimore became a sport unto itself.

Snoop Dogg, Disney and ABC TV were all named in a lawsuit filed by a woman who accused the rap singer of sexual assault.

Crack cocaine and a marijuana blunt was found in a toddler's coat pockets by police after a man was stopped in a car Tuesday carrying $2,177.