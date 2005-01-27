'Aliens' takes you down where it's cold

By Karyn Bowman

Mom Goes to the Movies

CHICAGO -- When you have made more money than most directors and nothing is unattainable to you, what do you do with it?

If you are James ("The Terminator," "Aliens," "The Abyss," "Titanic") Cameron, you fund explorations under the sea.

In his newest IMAX 3D release "Aliens of the Deep," Cameron takes mini-subs and robots along with a team of scientists to study and photograph creatures that live in the ocean depths without sunlight and thus without photosynthesis to create life. It is not hard to be caught up in his enthusiasm

Suddenly we are in a real life version of the recent movie "The Life Aquatic" -- Jacques Cousteau parody -- but much, much better.

As we explore the depths of the ocean, going so deep that the water pressure becomes tremendous, we also learn about how water goes into cracks in the earth, where it is heated by the earth's molten core, thus causing steam "pillars."

We see tiny organisms that survive between the freezing waters of the deepest ravines and the steam pillars, which are 700 degrees.

And then there are the fish that look more prehistoric than Sturgeon. Their mottled skin is matched by a face only his mother could love. And when you think you have not seen enough, there is a gossamer band of a creature that looks like a jelly fish. It is never named because no one has seen it before.

Before each dive, we are introduced to various members of the crew.

In the first dive we meet Djanna Figueroa, a Ph.D. candidate in marine biology at UC Santa Barbara. Her enthusiasm for the dive is evident from the glow in her eyes and the way she sits forward in her seat in order to see everything.

Later we will meet geologists who look to see how the earth developed underwater. NASA scientists also join the expedition as a way of theorizing how life may exist on Jupiter's moon Europa, which is frozen but may have water between the ice and a molten core.

For James Cameron fans who want him to return to sci-fi movies, this might be a disappointment. Cameron states that nothing a movie studio can come up with is more incredible than the animals found below the surface of the ocean.

But for nature geeks (and you know who you are), this is a fascinating piece of film. Seeing a giant squid float past the camera and watching subs go into places that make you bite your nails in anticipation kept me on the edge of my seat.

The 3-D effects are not so much the in-your-face kind that pop out of the screen. Here, they are used to make you feel as if you are right there with the scientists and film crew members.

The movie is only 45 minutes long, and I wondered if it could have been longer.

The movie can be seen at the Navy Pier IMAX theater.

(Three Stars)