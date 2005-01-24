"Lewis Black: Black on Broadway" (HBO Video: DVD $19.97; not rated; available today)

Comedian Lewis Black's first solo HBO special -- a full hour of his trademark brand of insightful rants on U.S. culture and politics -- was performed in 2004 for a live audience at the Brooks Atkinson Theater in New York.

Filled with the F-word, this show is a stitch, if that doesn't turn you off right away.

From why Americans buy bottled water and have too many kinds of milk to choose from, to global warming and Martha Stewart, not to mention corrupt corporate types and why each us is as unique as a "snowflake."

Almost as funny as what he says, is how he says it. Black has as many hand and body ticks as a wind-up alarm clock.

Hiss bursts of high-volume ranting is reminiscent of the late, great Sam Kinison, but he has his own special kind of madness. His complaints often hit the stratosphere and then take one more step into their own surreal universe. -- Los Angeles Times