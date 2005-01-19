Conor Oberst shakes off the blues at explosive show

Bright Eyes featuring Conor Oberst live at the Riviera Theatre, Chicago, Monday

By Jeff Lawrence

Teen Forum

GRANT PARK -- There has been a lot of talk about how 2005 will be the year for Conor Oberst. With his highly anticipated double-disc opus right around the corner, a sold-out performance in the ol' Windy City was an obvious necessity.

Tilly And The Wall kicked off the night. Although their set was frustratingly short, it was incredibly touching to see a group of people that were genuinely happy to perform.

CocoRosie were next to take the stage, and unfortunately, the group's mystique, so delicately represented on record, was lost in this particular setting. With the vocals pushed way too high within the Riviera sound system, any subtlety that the group possessed was vanquished. In retrospect, the French trio's downtrodden sonics would have been at their most successful at the very beginning of the night.

As crowd anticipation climaxed, Bright Eyes made their triumphant return and proceeded to perform the majority of Conor's highly-anticipated "I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning" album, along with several older, fan favorites. The entire band, fleshing out the performance with keys, brass, guitars, lap steel and percussion, was fine.

Oberst, while making some mistakes, seemed confident and excited to present his new material. Highlights occurred whenever Oberst angrily burst out of cliched "depressed singer-songwriter" mode.

"When The President Talks To God" was a harsh and scathing criticism on war motives, while "Road To Joy" was undeniably explosive and the perfect conclusion to the night.