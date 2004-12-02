VH1 takes an early look back at 2004

By Terry Morrow

Scripps Howard News Service

VH1 is wasting no time eulogizing 2004.

The music channel's "Big in '04" special (airing 8 p.m. Sunday) will recap the year's pop history from a sardonic perspective.

What exactly did 2004 bring to us?

For one, Donald Trump, his show "The Apprentice" and the catchphrase: "You're fired!" Martha Stewart went to prison.

Janet Jackson flashed a nation.

Hillary Duff and Lindsay Lohan became rivals in the media.

Films from Mel Gibson and Michael Moore symbolized the hot button topics of the year.

Britney Spears married _ twice.

The Olympics Games were staged, and so was a Presidential election.

Whew! This has been one busy year.

"Big" will live up to its name. Maroon 5, Black Eyed Peas, Green Day and Velvet Revolver are among the featured performers.

The special promises to do "away with the traditional awards show format" and present categories such as "big bummer," which awards the year's most disappointing events; "big banned," centering on controversial people or topics; and "big second coming," focusing on career revivals.

Pop culture footnote Nick Lachey will host the evening, with Mandy Moore, P. Diddy and Jamie Fox being among the presenters.