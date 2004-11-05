'Before Sunrise,' 'Before Sunset' make natural pair

By Karyn Bowman

Journal correspondent

Good movies about romance are hard to find. Too often, the story is dictated by the needs of the plot and not those of the characters.

But every now and then miracles happen. A movie will come along that charms us with its take on how a romance begins with two beautiful, engaging people. Maybe it is too much to ask for a follow-up that is just as good. And yet it happens. It truly happens.

That they can come out together to the home viewing market in a set is also a good thing. (It is possible to buy the movies separately or together in a set as of Tuesday.)

Nine years ago director Richard Linklater made "Before Sunrise.'' It starred Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy as an American tourist and a French tourist who meet on the train and go off to Vienna.

By morning he must get back on the train in order to make his flight back to the U.S.

They spend the night together getting to know each other while walking around the city -- falling in love. It is a movie of exquisite tenderness. The dialogue is good because it is not the usual movie conversation, but has natural feeling and spontaneity.

It is a movie that centers on experience most of us have had. We have met a person who seems perfect. But our ability to be with that person was limited. We wondered what they were doing or where they are now.

And that is the premise of Linklater's "Before Sunset" (2004). Hawke and Delpy are now nine years older. In the hour before he must leave for the airport they wander around Paris. Again they talk and share. But this time it is a different sort of dance they do around each other.

It is played out in real time with conversation and body language. It is how they respond to each other that is almost more important than what is said.

Without the "meet cute" situation or the forced "togetherness" montage, it feels different from most romantic movies we are used to. And that is not a bad thing.

Ogre news corrected:

Two weeks ago I stated it was possible to buy the "Shrek 2.'' However, I was wrong and the further adventures of Shrek, Fiona and Donkey, didn't arrive in stores until last week.

You may like the new addition of Puss in Boots played by Antonio Banderas (Who wouldn't?). But I think the self absorbed Prince Charming may have captured my heart.