Twist that metal 1 more time

"Still Hungry," Twisted Sister (Eagle Rock)

One of the best albums in the history of heavy metal just got better. The Long Island quintet has re-recorded the entire 1984 classic "Stay Hungry" album that included their two biggest hits, "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock." But they also re-did four classic nuggets from the late '70s and early '80s when they were the kings of the New York area bar circuit: "Come Back," with its pounding rhythm section; "Plastic Money," an ode to credit card debt; "You Know I Cry" with its twin guitar attack, and "Rock 'N' Roll Saviors," which used to be their signature tune in the disco days.

Also included are two 1984 outtakes that weren't finished until 2001, "Blastin' Fast And Loud" and "Never Say Never" that alone are worth the price of the disc, even though they previously appeared on "Club Daze" CD, and the band's 1998 reunion single, "Heroes Are Hard To Find."

The new songs are only half the appeal: the sound quality is so much better on this remake, with meatier bass, more bashing drums and sharper guitars than the poppy 1984 version that was aimed at MTV and commercial radio.

--Wayne Parry, AP Writer