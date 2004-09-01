McLachlan seems to be fumbling career return after starting family

By Andy Argyrakis

CHICAGO -- Six years seems like an eternity to be out of the public eye and would likely be career suicide for a pop musician, but that's exactly how long it took Sarah McLachlan to make her new album "Afterglow."

In the time away from the limelight, the Lilith Fair-founder sought a breather from years on the road, settled down with her husband and daughter and suffered through the death of her mother.

It's a series of events that have all crept into McLachlan's new recording, which prompted a return Tuesday to the United Center.

Everyone was eager to see what the singer/songwriter was made of since last witnessing an appearance over five years ago, and in some instances, the evening recalled shades of her alluring old self.

Top choices included "Building a Mystery," a track woven together by intertwining ethereal instrumentation and delicate vocals, and "Fear," in which she sang mountain-high notes.

In front of a tropical rain forest stage, the normally-reserved "Sweet Surrender" adapted a fascinating new direction submersed in a nightclub hustle, while "Adia" glistened with moonlight tranquility.

However, that silky sail was combined with lethargic indifference and sluggishness mostly from "Afterglow."

The music recycles material from past albums. The lead single and show opener "Fallen" could be considered in the same delightfullyairy category as "Building a Mystery" or "I Will Remember You," but was sketched in an effortless "don't fix what isn't broken" mentality.

"Stupid" may have been laced with multiple octave variations, but suffered from predictable sparseness and whimpering acoustics.

The most soul-baring songs were "Train Wreck" and "Dirty Secret" (possibly referring to the birth and death cycles the writer recently observed), but the sentimental descriptions bordered on sappiness.

From the "Surfacing" album, "Angel" didn't hold up that well due to the massive auditorium, which seemed to suffocate each somber piano stroke.

New cuts "Drifting" and "Perfect Girl" were also lost in the stadium. Each of these compositions would've been much better suited to a club and had no business being performed in a place where Kiss concerts, "Sesame Street On Ice" and Chicago Bulls games are held.

Having McLachlan back in action again is better than having her on hiatus, but Tuesday's engagement probably made many long for her pre-motherhood days.

Maybe this outing was just a test and a less-than-spectacular show doesn't mean the performer isn't capable of future greatness. An intimate setting would've been one necessary improvement, and an album that returned to the pre-"Fumbling Towards Ecstasy" experimentation wouldn't have hurt either.

