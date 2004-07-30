Scary Shyamalan 'The Village' director in danger of losing 'Hitchcock' title

To say that I didn't have fun at M. Night Shyamalan's new chiller would be a lie, but to say that this movie was as prolific, intriguing and scary as it could have been would be a lie, too.

And that is very unfortunate because what Shyamalan has here is his most ambitious film in topical theme and allegorical content, but it is his most dubiously executed.

Granted, even a Shyamalan misfire is heads and tails better and more thought-provoking than most of the CGI-laden drivel that seeps from the septic tanks in Hollywood to our local movie houses, but a crowd-pleasing "Signs" or a bleak, well-paced character study like "Unbreakable," this is most certainly not.

What is being sold as the atmospheric terror ride of the summer has, surprisingly, many fewer scares than expected and a story that, at least compared to his pervious films, looks like a mess in parts but is thrilling and involving in others.

This is truly a mixed bag that will either having you cursing like a drunken, unlucky bettor at a race track or singing its praises for its socio-political commentary.

It's 1897 in the small valley town of Covington Woods, and we get to watch a montage of day-to-day life in an isolated American village held together by a carefully woven fabric of tradition and friendship, as well as unquestioned superstition and ritual.

The village is bordered by a dense forest that's guarded by towers, torches and bright yellow colors. Everyone is forbidden to enter the woods. The townspeople live in constant fear of a force dwelling there that they refer to as "The Creatures" or "Those We Do Not Speak Of" in hushed tones.

However, for some reason, there have been skinned livestock, red markings on town homes' doors (the "bad color" that attracts the creatures) and sudden invasions by the mysterious beasts.

Shyamalan has rustled up a hell of a cast, rounding out one of the more impressive ensembles of the year. William Hurt's deep, haunted tones haven't been used this well in a long time as the village's head elder. Joaquin Phoenix continues to show that he has an uncannily dark but trustworthy presence as Lucius. Adrien Brody, with his smooth reptilian face, grabs your attention and commands every gleeful bit of madness as the village delinquent.

And newcomer Bryce Dallas Howard (yes, daughter of Ron) proves to be the film's strongest performer, as the sweet-natured but forthright and fiercely independent Ivy. She serves as the emotional and story anchor for the film. Other talents include Brenden Gleeson, Sigourney Weaver and Judy Greer.

What follows in "The Village" is a careful and meticulous building of the atmosphere. Cinematographer Rodger Deakins uses looming fog and dim candlelight to paint an ominous and stark environment. The sound editing is fantastic, giving space and dimension to the woods and the terror that lurks within them.

Technically, the film is top notch, the problems reside in the presentation and story. In short, "The Village" needs more: More scares, more emotion and a more shocking and plausible ending because that's what we all go to Shyamalan films for in the first place, right?

But therein lies Shyamalan's newest challenge as a writer/director. We're now accustomed to his plot devices and methods. We know how he works. Playing with silences and the unseen for scares, underplaying the actor's emotions in order to heighten them and leaving slight clues and inconsistencies that lead to the big finish. Now, I didn't outright guess the ending, but I wasn't nearly as floored by the twist, as much as I thought it struck a very odd, almost ridiculous chord.

It seems like Shyamalan needs to reinvent himself, maybe apply himself to a new genre because if this is the way things are heading, his much touted title as "today's Hitchcock" will be in serious jeopardy.