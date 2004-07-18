This 'Mule' kicked in the stall Slowhand salutes Robert Johnson, joined by Robert Randolph

By Andy Argyrakis

Journal correspondent

CHICAGO - He may have made the most money off rock and roll hits in the 1960s and '70s, followed by adult-oriented, unplugged pop in the late '80s and on, but Eric Clapton has always had a soft spot for the blues.

More than just admiring the genre from a distance or tipping his hat to it every now and then, Slowhand has riddled every career period with scowling guitars and hound-dog vocals that draw upon countless blues innovators.

The blues were present throughout Clapton's formative groups, like The Yardbirds, John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, Blind Faith and Cream, and it spilled over into his solo work. Under those contexts, his most recent offerings have included 1994's "From the Cradle" (recalling timeless treasures from various artists), 2000's "Riding With the King" (a collaboration with B.B. King) and the brand new "Me and Mr. Johnson" (celebrating the work of Robert Johnson).

Clearly, Clapton has been influenced extensively by the late and great, whom he emulated on many occasions at the United Center on Saturday night with both his voice and instrument.

He growled intently throughout "Me and the Devil Blues," yowled for action during "Kind Hearted Woman Blues" and buried himself way down in the dumps with "Milkcow's Calf Blues."

Clapton made another convincing argument for calling Johnson the greatest blues man of all time with near supernatural finger picking on "They're Red Hot."

A barreling interpretation of "If I Had Possession Over Judgment Day" would've been enough to make even the likes of Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf jealous, while Wille Dixon's "Hoochie Coochie Man" was also relayed with rarely rivaled accuracy.

Besides recalling the works of others, Clapton also unrolled many cuts from his repertoire, including the lullaby-like "Wonderful Tonight" and the stoner standard "Cocaine."

He dipped reggae for "I Shot the Sheriff" and recalled his time spent in Derek and the Dominos with an extended version of "Layla." On previous concert outings, that track was reduced to a harmless acoustic snooze (just like the MTV broadcast version), but this take featured double-stacked grinding by Clapton and world-renown session man Doyle Bramhall II (also known for his work with Roger Waters).

Fellow background player Billy Preston (seen last on the "Concert for George Harrison" tribute DVD) tinkled his ivories with bountiful soul during "Have You Ever Loved A Woman," paving the way for the stadium-shattering bass line of the Harrison-penned "Badge," which was provided by Nathan East (of Fourplay fame).

The troupe capped off the night with a double-wammy finale: "Sunshine of Your Love" and "Got My Mojo Working," two tunes that extended well beyond their studio versions.

Pedal steel guitar prodigy Robert Randolph (also the tour's opening act) made his way to the stage for some jaw-dropping chord progressions, which collided with Clapton and Bramhall's frenetic strokes to leave attendees in a state of uncontrolled upheaval.

Andy Argyrakis is a Chicago based writer/photographer.