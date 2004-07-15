2 fairy tales and 2 cat tales recommended

EDITOR'S NOTE: Here are movies recommended for families by a writer for the St. Petersburg, Fla., Times newspaper.

By Steve Persall

St. Petersburg Times

"A Cinderella Story" (PG) -- Hilary Duff's popularity makes this an appealing film for young girls, who won't be bothered by a few bad words and innuendoes while their idol finds Prince Charming in high school.

"Garfield: The Movie" C- (PG) -- Briefly rude language nudges this movie beyond the G-rated level. Otherwise, it's what parents and children expect from a live-action version of a cartoon favorite.

"Shrek 2" A (PG) -- The sequel is funnier and livelier than the 2001 original. Much of the humor is multigenerational, with a few flatulence jokes, a brief drug reference and mild cartoon violence, but nothing for parents to fret about.

"Two Brothers" B (PG) -- From the director of "The Bear" comes another wildlife drama, this time involving tiger cubs separated in captivity, then pitted against each other by a hunter (Guy Pearce) for sport.

Recommended with reservations

"The Day After Tomorrow" B+ (PG-13) -- The end of the world is near in Roland Emmerich's latest disaster flick. That prospect might upset young moviegoers. Catastrophes that include a tidal wave swamping Manhattan, polar shifts and gang tornadoes create a lot of destruction without much time focused on casualties.

"Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" A (PG) -- As the bespectacled wizard matures, so do movie adaptations of J.K. Rowling's novels. The third film depicts a more rebellious Harry, with family issues that young viewers may not entirely understand. The film also contains a stronger child-in-peril factor than before, with an escaped murderer (Gary Oldman) stalking Harry. Beasts include an unusual breed of werewolf, a demon dog and the ghostly Dementors, which could inspire nightmares. Recommended for 10 and older.

"Fahrenheit 9/11" A- (R) -- Michael Moore questions the Bush administration's responses to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, including the path to war in Iraq, allegedly opportunistic deals and terror alerts. The film includes strong profanity and grisly battlefield images, but teenagers who may be called to duty have a right to be informed of what they're getting into. A rare R-rated film that parents should consider for 13 and older.

"Sleepover" C (PG) -- Teenagers lie to parents about spending the night at friends' house, then participate in risky scavenger-hunt games to overcome peer pressure. Yes, this is supposed to be cool the way the movie views the situation. Mild sensuality and profanity. Recommended for 12 and older.

"Spider-Man 2" A- (PG-13) -- Just try to keep children away from this one. The good thing for parents is that "Spider-Man 2" remains as safe for kid consumption as 2002's first installment, without profanity, nudity or sexual situations. The film's sci-fi violence is hectic and occasionally scary but tame compared to some action flicks available to preteens. Recommended for 10 and older.

"The Terminal" A (PG-13) -- A foreign visitor (Tom Hanks) is trapped in JFK Airport by border-security red tape. The result is a sweet-natured romantic comedy with a few profanities and brief drug references.

, but nothing that should alarm parents.

Not recommended

"Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" D (PG-13) _ Will Ferrell plays a 1970s TV newsman whose sexist attitude clashes with a new co-anchor (Christina Applegate). The film was rated R until trims were made, yet the movie still includes numerous sexual references, profanities and comical violence, chiefly a rumble between competing television stations.

"Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" B (PG-13) -- Jocks and nerds compete in a Las Vegas dodgeball tournament. The silly concept is augmented by rude and sexual humor plus moderate profanity.

"I, Robot" (PG-13) -- Will Smith's science-fiction adventure includes mild profanity, futuristic action violence and brief partial nudity.

"King Arthur" D (PG-13) -- When this reshaping of Arthurian legend isn't too violent for children, it's too boring for anyone. The battle scenes stop just shy of R-rating levels but still there are too many crushed bones, impalings and sword slashings for parental comfort. Oddly, the only times I saw a parent leave with a child at a screening was during a discreetly sensual love scene.

"The Notebook" C- (Pg-13) -- Young viewers won't have much patience with a Hallmark-card-style romantic drama such as this. Rising stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams may attract interest, but James Garner and Gena Rowlands playing their characters in old age won't. The MPAA rating is due to relatively discreet sexuality among lovers during World War II.

"White Chicks" (PG-13) -- Marlon and Shawn Wayans play African-American FBI agents posing as Caucasian socialites to trap kidnappers. The MPAA rating results from the Wayans brothers' ("Scary Movie") usual comedy staples: crude humor, sexual situations, moderate profanity and drug references.