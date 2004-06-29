New Wilco CD demanding but worth the effort

By Jeff Lawrence

Wilco, "A Ghost Is Born"

It was just two years ago that Wilco won the collective hearts of music fans across the world with their brilliant album, "Yankee Hotel Foxtrot," and yet with each passing review of "A Ghost Is Born," I grew more and more worried that one of the most important bands of our day had slipped into mediocrity.

After several difficult listens, it was obvious to me that this was not the Wilco of old. The question is, why would I have imagined anything different? The band's back catalog gave me every reason to expect the unexpected, yet I was still not initially prepared for the demanding nature of "A Ghost Is Born." You should probably grab a glass of water and some Tylenol before listening because this is one of those albums that requires your full attention through many repeated listens to fully appreciate its grandiosity.

While there are still ties to the cool, detached, bombastic and creative experimentation of "Yankee Hotel Foxtrot," "A Ghost Is Born" takes on a more warm, organic and almost live feeling. A dedication to the avant-garde prevails through most of the guitar work on this record. Cacophonous and intense guitar jams weave through the majority of the album. "Less Than You Think" was created to represent one of band leader Jeff Tweedy's horrible migraine headaches and consists of about 10 minutes of squealing guitar feedback and distortion. "Muzzle of Bees," "Wishful Thinking" and "Company in My Back" give proof that Wilco has not lost the stellar and beautiful songwriting that made "Yankee Hotel Foxtrot" such an enjoyable listen.

The Beatlesque "Hummingbird" and the raucous "I'm a Wheel" are just plain fun. "A Ghost Is Born" may not equal the perfection of "Yankee Hotel Foxtrot," but you have to hand it to Wilco for following their own path and for not succumbing to the pressures of creating one of the most highly-anticipated albums of the year.

8 out of 10