Teen Idol finalists sing Wednesday

1 drops out due to record deal

The Bourbonnais Friendship Festival Teen Idol contestants will sing Wednesday night.

The Teen Idol will be announced Sunday night at the festival.

(Contestant Maurice Griffin, a fresh graduate of Kankakee High School, won't be able to compete with the other 10 finalists because he will be leaving for Los Angeles, where he has landed a part in a stage play, "Why I Do the things I Do." He also has signed a record contract, according to Teen Idol organizer Pat Polk, and plans to compete in a gospel music talent competition in Arizona.)

Here are the other nine contestants and the songs they will sing.

Candace Anderson, a student at Kankakaee Community College, will sing "When You Believe" from "Prince of Egypt" soundtrack.

Erica Archie, 13, of Kankakee Junior High, will sing "Journey to the Past" by Aaliyah.

Josee Esparza, 13, of Kankakee Junior High, will sing "Cabaret" by Liza Minelli.

Alyssa Evers, a graduate of Herscher High School, will sing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

Jeff Hall of Manteno High School will sing "Circle of Life" from "The Lion King."

Tia Hartsell, a junior at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, will sing "Castle on a Cloud."

Megan Hart of Manteno will sing "Part of Your World" from "The Little Mermaid."

Staci Mullin, 20, of KCC, will sing "How Do I Live?"

Lauren Wheeler, another 2004 graduate of BBCHS, will sing "Memories" from "Cats."

Also appearing Wednesday will be the 2003 Teen Idol winner Crystal Gamez. She will be selling a CD of her own music that she got to record as part of her prize for winning last year.

She will sing "Chicago" as made famous by Frank Sinatra.

Thursday, the first cut of three contestants will be made by judges.