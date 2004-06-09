Felix interesting experimenter

Felix Da Housecat, "Devin Dazzle and The Neon Fever" (Emperor Norton)

You'll have to put on your thinking cap on tight if you want to enjoy "Devin Dazzle and The Neon Fever," a new album from remix specialist Felix Da Housecat.

It requires a thorough background in dance and 1980s music in order to see where it's coming from and where it purports to take music in the future.

Unfortunately it never quite gets there.

Felix has done remix work for artists such as Madonna, Garbage and New Order over his 20 years in the business, so it's no shock that he finds true value in '80s-esque themes and sounds. "Devin Dazzle" is full of buzzing synthesized sounds and crashing guitar work. The result is an interesting experiment that falls well short of pure entertainment.

Tracks like "Short Skirts" are too smarmy, too gimmicky with little heart to latch on to. On this track, coy vocals from the all-girl group The Neon Fever gives us the catty hook: "High heels to break your backs, gold rings to crush your jaws ... don't try to touch us baby."

This so-called electroclash style has been tried a lot recently, most notably by DJ Keoki, where it humbly failed as well and is scarcely heard on the club scene. It's all nuance, all artist reflection on others' past material while carrying little substance of its own. It's mere creation isn't substantive enough.

"Devin Dazzle" is the best track, with its over-synthesized break-beat style. The listener can grasp this. It's slower than the other songs, but with twice the energy and purpose.

-- Ron Harris, AP Writer