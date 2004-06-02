WKAN drops country in favor of talk

WKAN switched from a country music format to an "all talk" format, 24-hours a day, as of Monday.

General manager Bob Kersmarki said that the station, with studios at the Meadowview Shopping Center, will carry over several programs, as well as national, state and local news, weather and sports.

However, with one exception, all of the talk programs will be syndicated.

The one local talk program will be the 6-8 a.m. weekday program by Mike Tomano, who is well known in these parts from his years on WYKT 105.5 FM.

He left that Joliet-based station after it switched formats from rock to oldies. It is now called The Pickle and is still owned by the same company that owns WKAN, STARadio.

Rob West, who has been with the station for many years, will provide the local news, weather and sports.

The new agriculture news person will be Pam Fretwell, who will serve both the Kankakee station and another in Quincy. While she will spend some time here, she will go where the news takes her. She has worked at the Quincy station for many years.

The syndicated talk shows start at 8 a.m. First there will be Glenn Beck, topical conversation. Then there will be two programs carried over from the previous format: At 11 a.m. Agritalk and noon, Dave Ramsey's finance show.

Then there will be Dr. Laura Schlesinger, Fox sports radio, Phil Hendrie who conducts interviews "with comedic flair;" Jim Bohannon, who worked for years with Larry King; Jim Daniel; American In the Morning; and RFD Illinois Live at 5:30 a.m.

The station's new slogan is "if you are hearing voices, you're listening to the new voice of Kankakee, Talk Radio AM 1320 WKAN."