Streets' hip-hopera compelling

The Streets, "A Grand Don't Come For Free" (Vice)

Birmingham, England's The Streets' second full-length album, "A Grand Don't Come For Free," is a concept album that plays like a hip-hopera. In the story, main character Mike Skinner loses a thousand pounds, falls in love, deals with shady mates and eventually comes to a revelation about his life and these relationships.

Skinner's debut, "Original Pirate Material, shook up the American hip-hop scene a bit in 2002. Raised on a steady dose of Run-DMC and the Beastie Boys, Skinner raps leisurely to the point where he's almost talking, fitting his bedroom recorded, arcade-game beats. Besides the White Stripes-like riff on the concise slice of Brit-hop "Fit But You Know It," not much changes here as far as production.

What makes "A Grand ..." so compelling is Skinner's ability to translate feelings associated with seemingly mundane experiences like leaving a DVD at home when you've returned to the store with an empty case, staying in with your girlfriend instead of going out with your boys, or needing to use your cell phone when the battery is dead. He also shows his vulnerability on the fragile "Dry Your Eyes."

The album concludes with the eight-minute, two-part "Empty Cans." Half way through the song the track is rewound to the beginning and started over with the mood of the song dramatically changed. The mantra "something that was not meant to be is done/ and this is the start of what was" sums up the tale. For anyone who was looking for a hip-hop musical, The Streets is watching -- out for you.

-- Jake O'Connell, AP Writer