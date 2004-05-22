E3 2004: The battle of the handhelds begins

Every year in late May, the entire video game industry (more or less) gets together in Los Angeles for the Electronic Entertainment Expo, popularly known as E3, and shows the world every game, controller, or other device they're planning on releasing over the next year or two. Literally hundreds of products are shown -- for instance, there were around 250 PlayStation 2 games on display, a very large percentage of which had never been shown to the press before.

Needless to say when considering an event of this magnitude, E3 is pretty much the most exciting, exhilarating, exhausting week a video game geek (or guru. It's all a matter of perspective, really) can have. Now that the dust has settled from this year's event, we're going to spend a few weeks talking about everything that emerged from E3 2004. This week, we're going to focus upon the pre-show press conferences held by the three major console manufacturers: Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo.

Microsoft: Online arrives

Microsoft's press conference wasn't quite as chock full of revelations as Sony's or Nintendo's. Seriously, there was not even one little hint about Xbox 2 -- I listened hard. However, this is not to say that Microsoft and the Xbox aren't moving forward and making progress.

Microsoft showed off plenty of its upcoming software titles, such as FABLE and HALO 2 (which was shown being played online -- wow!), but there was one interesting new game as well: FORZA MOTORSPORTS, a gear headed, wonderfully realistic racing game that is clearly being tailored to go fender-to-fender with Sony's flagship GRAN TURISMO series.

Microsoft also showcased its XNA software. Essentially, XNA is an evolution of middleware, a term used to describe programs that software developers use to help them create games more quickly or efficiently. The jury's still waiting to be shown just how useful XNA will actually be in the long run. However, anything that can make games cheaper, thereby making it less risky for publishers and developers to take chances with games and ideas that push the envelope, is a very good thing.

The biggest news at Microsoft, however, was the announcement that software giant Electronic Arts has finally signed on to Microsoft's Xbox LIVE program. Thus, the Xbox versions of 15 upcoming EA games, including beloved sports series like MADDEN NFL, NBA LIVE, NASCAR THUNDER, NCAA FOOTBALL, and TIGER WOODS, will have online gameplay options just like the PlayStation 2 versions do. This may sound trivial to non-fans, but it has been a huge sticking point for sports enthusiasts who would prefer the better-looking Xbox versions, but went with the PlayStation 2 versions instead because they featured online play.

This is also a big step in that it was one of few areas where Sony's PlayStation 2 online plan trumps Microsoft's notably more user-friendly, ambitious Xbox LIVE online service. In fact, Microsoft recruited the one and only Donald Trump to point out Xbox LIVE's prowess in a comedic parody of Trump's own TV show The Apprentice.

Sony reveals PSP

Sony's press conference was a very hot and cold affair which barely touched upon the PlayStation 2's upcoming software lineup -- which is odd, considering their stuff looks plenty good this year. Instead, Sony spent a large portion of its time pointing out that the PlayStation 2 is outperforming the original PlayStation. This is fine, but it's odd that Sony chose this focus. Then again, when the company tried to discuss its slow to develop online plans, it became clear that Sony still lacks a solid strategy that can compete with Microsoft's Xbox LIVE, so perhaps it's all for the best.

On the positive side, Sony also announced that the price of the PlayStation 2 would immediately drop to $149, making it more affordable than ever for prospective owners to get their gaming groove on.

Of course, Sony's biggest news was the appearance of the PSP, Sony's new, handheld gaming system. It was first mentioned at last year's E3, and this year, the genuine article was shown to the public for the first time.

The PSP features an impressive, full color TFT LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a resolution of 480 x 272. If that last sentence seems Greek to you, all it basically means is that the PSP screen looks remarkably like a little, 4-inch widescreen TV, with wonderful image clarity and color.

PSP already has the support of somewhere around 100 software developers, and a number of great-looking PSP games already underway were shown in a quick video reel that included: DYNASTY WARRIORS, GRAN TURISMO, NBA STREET, HOT SHOTS GOLF, TALES OF ETERNIA, ARMORED CORE, TONY HAWK, NEED FOR SPEED UNDERGROUND, APE ESCAPE, METAL GEAR SOLID, TWISTED METAL, etc. Overall, the games look very similar to PlayStation 2 games, but with simpler textures.

PSP is also wi-fi enabled, with full 802.11b capabilities, and included USB and memory stick ports ensure that it will connect with nearly any computer with ease. Also, the games are sold on Sony's new 1.8 GB UMD discs, which can also store feature-length movies (which look great on the PSP screen) or music albums, complete with bonus room for videos or concert footage. Sony is already promoting the UMD to manufacturers of films and music, so it could become a very popular format. Besides the fact that the price is undecided and the U.S. release date not until early 2005, the only possible downside is battery life -- the PSP is going to need plenty of juice, and its rechargeable batteries may need refilled often.

When the PSP presentation concluded and one of Sony's engineers took the stage, many newshounds perched on the edge of their seat, preparing to hear the first details of the inevitable PlayStation 3. However, the presentation instead closed with discussion of Sony's upcoming prototype workstations featuring the Cell microprocessor, which the company is co-designing with IBM and Toshiba. Sure, the Cell will probably power the PS3, as well as a horde of other devices, but this still felt a bit like putting the warm-up clowns after the finale fireworks.

Nintendo

demonstrates DS

The Nintendo crowd is always the rowdiest at any press conference, and thus is was no surprise that Nintendo's video footage of GameCube games such as PAPER MARIO 2, METROID PRIME 2: ECHOES, STAR FOX (yep, it's two words) ADVANCE WARS: UNDER FIRE, and DONKEY KONG: JUNGLE BEAT, as well as Game Boy Advance titles like THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: THE MINISH CAP and two new POKEMON games met with huge applause.

Bigger news, however, was yet to come. Nintendo President Satoru Iwata took the stage and revealed Nintendo's newest handheld game console, the Nintendo DS. Hey, you didn't think they'd let Sony release the PSP without a competitor, did you?

If the PSP is all about making PlayStation 2-quality games, music, and movies portable, the DS is focused upon creating entirely new gaming experiences. For starters, the 3-inch diagonal, backlit system screen may be smaller and less sharp than the screen of the Sony PSP, but it has two of them, one above the other. At any given time, one screen can show a 3D image and the other a 2D image. For instance, in the upcoming METROID PRIME: HUNTERS, the top screen shows a 2D map of the level while the bottom screen chronicles the action in full 3D.

The lower screen is touch-sensitive, too -- for instance, in the aforementioned METROID game, you could touch the screen with a stylus or your fingertip to indicate where you wanted to shoot. The DS also adds in a condenser microphone and 802.11 wi-fi capability, though it lacks the PSP's memory stick or USB functions.

The PSP is also going to be able to play all Game Boy Advance cartridges, and support from software developers is already strong (though few actual games were shown just yet). While the final price has yet to be revealed, it's almost sure to be cheaper than PSP, and Nintendo is planning to release DS this holiday season -- which is critical because the PSP won't be out in the U.S. until early 2005.

To finish the press conference in style, Nintendo closed with what many will swear was the best possible surprise -- the house lights dimmed one last time, and a trailer was shown for the next GameCube entry in Nintendo's LEGEND OF ZELDA series. Not only were the graphics wonderful, but the controversial, cartoonish look of the last game has been discarded, and the series looks more realistic than ever. Clearly, Nintendo saved the best for last.

That's it for the big press conferences. Next week, we'll get into the games themselves. See you then!