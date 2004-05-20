What's hot ... what's not

What's hot ...

Randy Johnson, 40, Arizona

Diamondbacks, pitches a perfect game and gets to read the Top 10 Wednesday night on the David Letterman Show.

Ellen DeGeneres has 12

nominations heading into tonight's Daytime Emmy awards for her talk show.

Body builders like Ryan

Magruder were hot last weekend at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Area fishermen who raised

$13,000 to prevent teen suicide in a benefit Saturday at Braidwood Lake.

Sherry Palmer, the charac-

ter on the TV series "24," who has bedeviled her husband, the president, finally gets "impeached" -- permanently.

what's not

Schools complaining about well-dressed students like Kimberly Zebrauskas (page 1 of The Daily Journal , Wednesday.)

Phone lines jammed for peo-

ple trying to vote on Fox television network's "American Idol."

Gas prices crack $2 locally

this week.

Public relations flaks, who

push TV cameras away from the Secretary of State, onto a palm tree during an interview. (Colin Powell interview Sunday on "Face the Nation.")

The aimless dream sequence

in Sunday night's episode of "The Sopranos." (Read www.jumptheshark.com)