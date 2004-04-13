Jackie Chan, 50, tries to stay ahead

I Love Jackie Chan.

I would choose a Chan movie over a romantic comedy with nary a second thought.

His martial arts routines are the best, especially in the Hong Kong movies. There may not be a union or insurance to protect Chan in case things go wrong, but none of his American movies match the level of derring-do in his Hong Kong flicks.

The best example is the sword fight under a resting train car, and the showdown in a steel mill in "Legend of the Drunken Master," released in the U.S. just over three years ago. Plus there are some great comic routines that are reminiscent of the Three Stooges, their timing and quickness are so good.

If I think about it, a memorable scene in one of his American movies would be the bus incident in one of the "Rush Hour" movies with Chris Tucker. Chan clutches a rope running along the side of a moving bus while Tucker only hangs on for dear life on the other side.

As far as I am concerned, Tucker has not been his best partner in his American movies. Owen Wilson from the "Shanghai Noon" and "Shanghai Knights," and Jennifer Love Hewitt in "The Tuxedo" have had more chemistry with Jackie.

Chan started off as a stuntman and straight-faced successor to Bruce Lee after Lee's untimely death. But his success came with comedic action paired with a nice guy persona.

However, Chan turned 50 on April 7. And time has a way of stealing agility and precious tissue between joints. Some have noted that Chan is beginning to use computer-generated effects in his movies, such as "The Tuxedo" and "The Medallion."

While I hope that Chan never has to resort to that chicanery, how else does an excellent martial arts performer with acting ability keep doing his best when the best years are quickly flying past.