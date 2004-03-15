'Grease' theatre auction a blast from the past

One indication of how well a party is going can be when the guys try to dress up as gals.

At Saturday's Kankakee Valley Theatre Association Theatre auction, folks were having such a good time that David Prussner decided to try out for the role of Miss Lynch in the upcoming spring production of "Grease."

------------------

'Grease'

The auction theatre production 2004 cast to include:

Miss Lynch ... Paula Sutter

Sandy ... Aubrey LaLuna

Danny Zuko ... Caleb Stenzinger

Betty Rizzo ... Renee Hattendorf

Kenickie ... Kirk Ward

Teen Angel ... Nick Veronda

Doody ... Taylor Genson

Roger ... Tyler Moss

--------------------

He didn't get the role. (The party wasn't THAT good.)

Instead, the winner of the role was Paula Sutter, who garnered $700 for KVTA's building fund.

Paula, no stranger to the stage, has directed seven KVT plays and performed in five. She was recently cast in "Joseph" and also has paid her dues serving as KVT president for three years. (When she's not on stage, Paula works at the Regional Office of Education.)

This is the second theatre auction held by the KVTA, which is one of its main fundraising activities.

The event went over so well the first time, that the organizers knew that if they catered the auction, a party would break out.

And they were right.

Hey, little else could be expected from this fun, talented group that works so hard both on stage and behind the scenes to bring live community theater to our towns.

Ostensibly, the object was to raise funds to establish a permanent home for rehearsals and property storage, but it also turned out to be a blast of mainly impromptu entertainment. The event drew about 120 theater fans who, with conversation, action and checkbooks, freely gave to the cause.

The fundraising method itself was creative. Held at Huffman's Catering in Bradley, the ambience and good food probably put folks in a mood to be generous. With those long associated with KVT, the evening was "down home night" because they were recognized for bringing live theater into our community.

The creative part of the evening started when would-be performers seeking parts in the upcoming "Grease" production had to, in most cases, sing for their supper -- for support from the audience.

"Grease," a 1979 musical hit set in the '50s, brought out many people Saturday night in '50s-era dress. For instance, a lot of hoop skirts were on the dance floor during the hula-hoop contest, which served as a break in the auction process.

The auction itself gave the audience complete control over who plays which character in "Grease." The live performance is scheduled for June 12 and 13 at the newly air-conditioned Lincoln Cultural Center in Kankakee.

The silent auction for each character's part required an opening bid of $100. With the bidders needing to test the talents of each who sought a role, the hopeful actors were urged on by the audience to showcase their ability.

By night's end over $5,000 was raised through the auction alone.

Some seeking roles had been in other KVT productions, while some were complete newcomers at treading boards.

Those who auditioned for the important role of Sandy, a part played by Olivia Newton John in the movie, were Diana Fairfield, Vicky Decker and Aubrey LaLuna. Ms. LaLuna, a 19-year-old student at Olivet Nazarene University, will play Sandy by virtue of receiving the highest bid -- $1,600.

Besides coming by her talent naturally by being the daughter of Mary LaLuna, who is one of KVT's musical directors and a singer herself, she also has an impressive repertoire of her own:

Aubrey was not only a cheerleader at Bishop Mac, she sang in the choir there, as well. She also had parts in three high school plays. She's no stranger to being on stage with KVT either, since she has performed in two productions, the most recent being "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat."

The role of Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta in the movie, went to Caleb Stenzinger, a 17-year-old junior at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. But do not let his youth fool you into assuming he is inexperienced. Caleb has been performing in some fashion since he was seven. A vocalist, Caleb might lay claim to hitting the big time when he played in "She Loves Me" at the Circle Theater in Chicago. The bidders put up $1,000 to give Caleb the role.

Also competing for that role was Kirk Ward.

By virtue of raising $1,400, the role of the brassy Rizzo, played in the movie by Stockard Chaning, went to Renee Hattendorf, a KVT veteran. Renee has a total of eight years' association with the theater and has performed, as well as served as an assistant director. Renee, a third grade teacher at Shabbona Elementary School, says, "I was a Pink Lady in high school."

Vicky Deckard, Diana Fairfield and Jill Patterson also sought the role of Rizzo.

Kirk Ward may not have been successful in his bid for Zuko, but he did get the role of Kenickie by garnering $825 in bids. This 20-year-old also has some experience under his belt as a vocalist for previous KVT and the Cissna Park Country Theatre Workshop productions. Young Kirk is single and lives in Ashkum.

The Teen Angel gig went to veteran Nick Veronda, who has been with KVT since the '70s. A professional musician and vocalist, Nick and his brother Bill are managers of Veronda's Music on Kennedy Drive. The brothers' parents, Rich and Mary, still own the business. Nick has been away traveling for a while, but said he intends to support the theater again. Nick brought in $525 in bids, beating out the competition from Randy Fisher.

The role of "Doody" went to Taylor Genson, and Tyler Moss will be "Roger," the next time we see him.

Moss saw "Grease" when Wayne Segneri of KVT played the part of Roger in the early 1980s. According to Moss, "I thought Roger was the best character in the play; besides, I admire Wayne."

Genson said he wanted the part of "Doody" because he wanted to play opposite Moss. "I think Tyler Moss, and I can get a lot of laughs together," said Genson.

But no funding could have been raised without the backing and hard work of those behind the scenes Saturday. Chairing the event was Rhonda Stenzinger; invitations was the job of Maureen Hunger; Tracy Douglas was in charge of the raffle baskets; garnering corporate sponsors was the job of Vicky Deckard; reservations were sent by Nancy Coghlan; Marsha Collins produced the programs; decorations was the jobs of Greg and Laura Gear; and Lana Byerley was responsible for publicity.