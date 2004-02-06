'Remember When' tops country charts

Alan Jackson recently surpassed Kenny Chesney on the country music charts with his song "Remember When." Trailing Jackson and Chesney are Toby Keith with "American Soldier" and Brooks and Dunn with "You Can't Take the Girl."

Beginning Feb. 21, the Paul Colman Trio will be taking a much-needed break. The group says that it's not breaking up, but the members are remaining open to additional opportunities. The Dove Award-winning group has compiled six albums, with hit singles in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand.

Beyonce, Alicia Keys, and Missy Elliott are joining forces for a spring tour. They will head out from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., on March 12, make a stop in Chicago on April 2, and finish up in Oakland, Calif., on April 18. This marks the first major arena tour of the year.

Even though Kimberly Locke's moment to shine on the adored show "American Idol" is over, she continues to beam. She released her first single, "8th World Wonder," in January. Look for her currently untitled album to be released in the near future.

Fresh off a tour overseas, The Strokes plan to travel throughout North America. The group will begin in Washington, D.C., on March 9. Confirmed concert dates are still in the making, but the group is planning on a stop in the Chicagoland area.

Ashley Rantz is assistant director of marketing at Shine.FM (89.7 FM) at Olivet Nazarene University.