'Idol' thoughts torpedo a promising career

By Kevin McDonough

United Media

"AMERICAN IDOL" (TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, FOX)

It's never smart to get too invested in the contestants on this show, particularly this early in the game. But I was shocked, and maybe even saddened, by the dismissal of "Scooter Girl" Nicole Tieri. All she demonstrated was talent, charm, an eagerness to learn, and, perhaps most fatally, wit. From the moment she rolled onto the stage, it was clear that she could hold her own with Simon, Paul and Randy. And she could run circles around Ryan Seacrest in the charisma department. But "Idol" wizards are clearly looking for someone blander and more malleable to shape into the next karaoke idol.

The most consistent knock against Tieri was that she was "too Broadway." Does that mean that there is no place for the next Bernadette Peters, Carol Burnett or Barbra Streisand in today's pop scene? But you don't have to go back that far to find the absurdity in Simon's argument. I seem to remember another "Idol" favorite who suffered from a fatal case of show-tune fever. His name was Clay Aiken.

And while I'm ranting here, how can they give Tieri the boot and stick with John Stevens, the 16-year-old redhead from upstate New York? He has a pretty good crooner's voice. At his best he did a passable imitation of Vic Damone imitating Frank Sinatra. Is that more "pop" than Broadway? He proceeded to forget the lyrics to at least two songs, but still he moved on to the top 32. What gives?

"SURVIVOR: ALL-STARS" (THURSDAY, CBS)

Is producer Mark Burnett trying to sabotage his own show? Why else would he stage one so boring? As predicted here, the "all star" cast has fallen into familiar patterns. New to the gang, Rupert has re-emerged as the charmer. But even he has fallen back on spear-fishing as a way to win friends and influence tribal councils. No one seems more bored than Richard Hatch. But he did make one profound observation -- the immunity challenges are dull. The real fun is the head games between players.

As if to contradict him, the makers of "Survivor" emphasized the physical challenges. During the buildup to this show, they stressed that it would be the "hardest" "Survivor" ever. Sorry gang, I've been to summer camp. I fast-forwarded through the swimming, diving and digging matches. Show us more drama.

And, in an anticlimactic end to a show without surprises, Rudy, 70ish and wounded, was shown the door.

"THE APPRENTICE" (THURSDAY, NBC)

For the second week in a row, Omarosa was on her best behavior. How dull. Not even Heidi's foul-mouthed, paranoid tirades could inject any tension into this flea-market escapade, which led to the demise of the bland Kristi Frank. You know The Donald is adding The Padding to The Show when we take a class trip to Yankee Stadium to visit George Steinbrenner, a man whose arrogant self-regard eclipses even Trump's.

"AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL" (TUESDAY, UPN)

Kewpie Doll Catie has clearly emerged as the girl to hate. Her endless tears, hissy fits and backstabbing have truly set her apart. And, to top it off, she has absolutely no taste. Guest judge Simon Doonan put her in her place when he said that the outfit she chose made her look like a "hooker."

In other developments, Jenascia got the boot and Mercedes revealed that she was suffering from lupus, a serious disease. On one hand, you couldn't have scripted a more melodramatic development. On the other hand, it exploits a young woman's suffering and turns us into heartless voyeurs. Ah, reality television.

Shed no tears for Nicole. She's probably already got a gig, or an agent, or both. And now she has at least one column dedicated to her fabulousness. I'm more saddened by what this says to young performers. Having talent, spunk and wit are not only irrelevant on "American Idol." It seems they will be held against you.