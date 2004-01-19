Bandwerks.com

By Jeff McCord

Journal correspondent

WATSEKA -- Last March, Watseka native Robert Davis started developing a music club on the Internet as a side line to his Web design business Corporate Development Agencies.

He said, "Look! I've had enough of it (referring to working for insurance companies). I hated it all. I love music, play guitar, keyboard. ... I'm just gonna go and have some fun, maybe start a record label."

He wanted to create a club of listeners to survey their responses to an artist before signing and promoting that artist.

His ideas on this were still in formation. "None of us really knew anything about the music industry. It was the result of a meeting with eight people, kids in college. ... We were just trying to come up with a name for the company. We bought two pizzas and a case of beer and boom! Suddenly we just get flooded. Basically, it just exploded.

"We underestimated how many people waited to receive it. We weren't ready

"Our first month we had more than 10,000 people try to contact us, to be a part of this group."

Davis brought in friends who had similar interests to staff the office next door to manage all the responses.

"Two hundred artists approached us in our first three months."

"We've just been putting together filing cabinets of people that want to help and simultaneously these CDs just keep coming in."

Once signed, Davis and his team in Watseka got to work promoting. "We're very good at sales. We make high end sales with our positioning strategies." His main partners are Travis Easter and John Klemme, Davis' cousin and a Purdue University student.

Besides publishing promotional pieces in hard copy as well as on the Web site, Bandwerks put on a nine-hour, six band, "Record label rock launch party." This was Sept. 13 at the Riehle Brothers in Lafayette. Their efforts pulled in 2,300 people to hear six unknown bands. This was far past the attendance Willie Nelson gathered at a different venue in town on the same night.

"Our goal is to have a thousand fans that will move on a dime so when we bring an artist, we can raise awareness and be able to sell internationally through Best Buy and other chains. The key is to get hungry fans willing to do anything to support. ... It cuts down the cost of marketing them (the artists) and that helps them get more chances, 'cause, right now, artists are suffering. Major labels stick it to them however they can."

Davis says his company is slated to open more office space soon. "If this is chaos, and we can't control it because this is basically bigger than us, then we'll just kinda go along with it."

Local buzz began with an ad on WGFA radio in Watseka. It featured a brand new piece of music, a departure from the regular "adult contemporary" programing that is decided in Arizona or California or somewhere.

This may be the chance for some local artists to gain broad exposure.

The Lafayette, Ind., Journal and Courier reported last year that Bandwerks is based out of "Greater Lafayette."

"Instead of concentrating on the artists, we concentrate on getting fans to support great new music from rising artists," Davis told the paper.

Since it started last April, Bandwerks has received thousands of songs from hundreds of bands. The site has also received hundreds of subscriptions at $25 each for lifetime members. Bandwerks is similar to popular music sites mp3.com and garageband.com.

Subscribers get new music sent to them. They then can critique the tracks, and the most popular songs and bands have a shot at getting a CD produced. Davis said he has taken special care to keep subscribers' information private.

Davis hopes Bandwerks gives a push to talented musicians that are staying in Greater Lafayette such as Michael Kelsey and the Clayton Miller Blues Band that he believes could find better success in different states. Davis told the paper he has plans to build a $3 million recording studio in Lafayette.