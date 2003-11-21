Revived Living Colour returns with a vengeance

When Living Colour broke up in 1995, the chances of the band reforming didn't look good. Guitarist and band founder Vernon Reid, in a recent interview, acknowledged there was a good deal of resentment and anger.

In fact, Reid said for a time, people who knew him shied away from asking him if he thought about trying put together the group again because they were aware of the singed emotions surrounding the breakup.

"A lot of people when the band broke up early on, a lot of times they didn't really want to say anything because they didn't know how I would take it or whatever," Reid said. "But then eventually people would ask and then eventually people kind of stopped asking. They were thinking 'Oh well, it's not going to happen.' "

And for a good deal of time, Reid would have agreed with that assessment.

But here it is in 2003, and Living Colour is not only together again, but the band has released a compelling new studio CD, "CollidOscope," that stands up to the group's best work.

In talking to Reid, it was clear that he takes some responsibility for the breakup of the trailblazing all-black hard rock band, and that in order for a reunion to work, he had to learn to accommodate the opinions and goals the other three group members -- singer Corey Glover, bassist Doug Wimbish and drummer Will Calhoun -- had for Living Colour.

He compared the band's dynamic to a marriage or close friendship and said he was guilty of trying to mold the group to fit his vision for his music and the band.

"On a certain level, you have to (accept) the fact that sometimes the thing that you want something to be is not necessarily what it should be," Reid said. "... it's kind of a funny thing to realize. You get so caught up in this whatever it is, that you can miss the beauty of what is actually happening. You know, why can't it be this? Why can't it be better? Those are fair questions to ask. But you get so caught up in expectations of what you want, quote-unquote, that you miss what's really happening in the here and now."

Reaching that point of acceptance and accommodation did not come without some struggles, Reid said.

The actual process of reuniting began in December 2000 when Calhoun contacted Reid. Calhoun and Wimbish had formed a drum and bass project called Headfake, and Glover had frequently performed with the group as well.

That day Wimbish invited Reid to sit in at a Headfake gig that was booked for CBGB's, the legendary New York City club where Living Colour had often performed in the early years that followed the group's formation in 1984.

Word soon got out that the concert, billed as "Headfake and Surprise Musical Guest," would actually feature a Living Colour reunion. And when Reid joined his three former bandmates to blaze through such Living Colour songs as "Cult Of Personality" (the 1988 hit single that won the band a Grammy), "Love Rears Its Ugly Head" and "Type," the group displayed much of the explosiveness that had always characterized their live shows.

The group then booked a club tour to see if the chemistry would hold up.

There were moments of uncertainty, Reid said, as the four band members gradually began to develop back into a unit. In fact, Reid said, during some shows he found himself asking what he was doing back on stage with Glover, Wimbish and Calhoun.

But as the shows continued and lines of communication opened, the band members confronted some of the tough issues related to reuniting.

"You know, (it involved) peoples' anger about the band breaking up, dealing with that and putting that aside, putting things in the past and living in the present," Reid said. "What do we expect from this? What do we want to see happen? You know, does this band have anything to say and how do we go about saying it? It was all of those kinds of things. All of those kinds of issues were in the mix.

"It was a very kind of challenge to go through because we all had different ideas on what it should be," he said. "All of that eventually led us to playing, and that was pretty cool. But it also led inexorably to the day, Sept. 11, and that really shook everybody and made everybody think about all of our complaints about each other in a different way."

By that time the foursome had begun writing new material and pointing toward a full-fledged return. In all, the group wrote and recorded four albums worth of material over an 18-month period before completing the 15 songs that are included on "CollideOScope."

The music on "CollideOscope" suggests that the extended round of writing and recording was time and effort well spent.

The band's forceful but melodic brand of metal-tinged hard rock re-emerges intact on songs such as "A ? Of When (featuring a fierce guitar line and an urgent vocal from Glover), "Song Without Sin," (a high-impact track built around a surging guitar-and-bass line) and "Holy Roller" (which features a dazzling guitar solo from Reid).

For variety "CollideOscope" offers songs like the reggae-metal hybrid, "Nightmare City," the dreamy ballad "Flying" and a suitably trippy, but rocked up cover of the Beatles' "Tomorrow Never Knows."

The group's well-established political sensibilities are also on prominent display on "CollideOscope." Three songs -- "A ? Of When," "Operation Mind Control" and "Flying" -- will undoubtedly be seen as relating to the Sept. 11 terrorist attack and life in its aftermath.

"A ? Of When," which ironically was written before Sept. 11, centers around the vulnerability, fear and uncertainty that has entered into the lives of American. Glover asks the question "Can it happen again?" and concludes that it's not a question of if, it's a question of when.

"Operation Mind Control" is a searing indictment of the politics of propaganda, fear and the demand for conformity that the band has seen as the Bush administration has pursued its anti-terrorism policies and the war in Iraq.

"Flying," meanwhile, is rooted in the moments when the World Trade Center towers were being consumed in flames. When the chorus begins with "Such a lovely day to go flying," the song is literally referring to a person who jumped out of a window on that tragic day, which ironically featured picture-perfect weather.