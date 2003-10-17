Violent? Not politically correct? Guys may like it

By Karyn Bowman

Journal correspondent

Buddies are more important in guy movies than babes. And the babes, if there are any, won't be the girl-next-door-door type.

Explosions, fistfights, car chases, dangerous situations are all signs of a guy movie. Sports is another resounding theme. And the comedy might just be out-of-date in regards to PC behavior.

It takes men like Arnold, Clint, Humphrey Bogart and Gary Cooper to be real men. They may face a myriad of challenges, but they face them down.

So here it is. A list of the top 10 guy movies compiled with the help of my outdoor guy husband.

10. "Bull Durham" is one of those romantic comedies. But it fits on the list because of the uneasy buddy relationship between Tim Robbins and Kevin Costner, a pitcher on his way up and a catcher on his way down. But the other factor is Susan Sarandon, a writing teacher who has sexy curves, likes to dance, likes to drink and knows more about baseball than a lot of men.

9. "National Lampoon's Animal House" is the bawdiest film about college life that stars Jim Belushi, Tim Matheson, Peter Riegert and even Kevin Bacon in a small role. It was a breakout movie for many of the actors and director John Landis. Its antics are focused on a renegade fraternity on a college campus during the middle 1960s. The college dean may be gunning for the lads but that does not curtail the drinking, fighting or the toga parties.

8. In case you have ever wondered where the line "we don't need no stinkin' badges" comes from, the answer would be "The Treasure of Sierra Madre." Humphrey Bogart, Walter Huston and Tim Holt are three American vagrants looking for the big haul of gold. They are dirty and disgusting, full of hope and greed. And that is before the Mexican bandits show up.

7. "The Dirty Dozen" was a breakthrough film in 1967. Instead of showing the typical patriotic war hero, these guys are convicts on life sentences. But they are given a suicide mission to take over a chateau where Nazi leaders are meeting. Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson, Jim Brown, John Cassavetes, Telly Savalas and Donald Sutherland are among the group who have a lot of fun in between the jaw-dropping violence.

6. When you think of Burt Reynolds, prison and football, you might be thinking of "The Longest Yard." When the evil warden Eddie Albert forces former pro-footballer Reynolds to organize a team of inmates to play the guards, you know it is going to be a lot of fun with a good share of violence.

5. "Caddyshack" just sticks with guys. Directed by Harold Ramis and starring Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, Ted Knight, Rodney Dangerfield and Michael O'Keefe, this is one of those films not afraid to make a joke about anything. From Murray's idiot groundskeeper to Dangerfield's crass developer to Knight's pompous judge, there is plenty to laugh at.

4. "High Noon" gives us Gary Cooper on perhaps the last day of his life just after he finally has married and is looking forward to retirement. It is filled with tension as Cooper decides to stay and fight despite the urgings of his wife, Grace Kelly, and the townspeople who do not want to see him go down like this. In the end, honor rules as the sheriff stands alone, deserted by everyone, as he fights a gang led by a desperado, who has been pardoned from prison after Cooper sent him there.

3. Clint Eastwood and Sergio Leone put the western in a new direction with the "dollar" series. "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly" is the best in which Clint, Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach are searching for treasure during the Civil War. It is filled with violence and a disdain for the pretty pictures of the West. Lawlessness ruled and Leone captures it to a T.

2. "Blazing Saddles" takes the western genre and makes it funny. Mel Brooks is always willing to go out on a limb even when the jokes do not quite work out. Cleavon Little plays an unlikely black sheriff with Gene Wilder as his deputy. The fabulous Madeline Khan does an imitation of Marlene Dietrich with her song "I'm Tired." And there is the famous line -- "It's true, it's true." Politically incorrect as all get out. That is why we like it.

1. "The Godfather" seems too easy of a pick for the best. But there it is, the classic guy movie. Maybe there are deeper interpretations to be made. Really now, how cool is it to have Marlon Brando as the leader of the Mafia with his mumblings. Al Pacino made a career from this movie. It is filled with violence and the sense that all things must be made right -- Family honor must be upheld and deserters will be taken care of. But what you have to remember most about this movie is that the violence, the treachery is only "business."

Dale Bowman is married to Karyn Bowman and is outdoor writer for the Chicago Sun-Times.